United Planet launches the 'Unite All Schools' virtual exchange program

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Planet is excited to announce an innovative virtual exchange program called 'Unite All Schools'. Unite All Schools is a global movement to empower and connect students as global citizen leaders who are prepared to solve local and global challenges and build bridges of trust, respect, understanding, and empathy ("TRUE" Partnership) across the world.

The Unite All Schools program strives to engage students and teachers from every nation by providing opportunities for global partnership. Participants in the program have the opportunity for 21st-century skills building, leadership, and professional development. Through sustained and authentic cross-cultural communication, students and teachers develop global competencies.

The classroom-to-classroom virtual exchange program engages middle and high school students from geographically diverse communities—urban, rural and indigenous communities—in the United States, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Teacher training allows teachers to work together across borders to prepare, design, and facilitate virtual exchange programs within their own institutions and to become more adept at virtual learning. The customized virtual exchange program offers peer and near-peer virtual exchange programs with diverse partners around specific areas or themes. In 2022, United Planet's Climate Change and Impact on Human Health included 32 teams of 400 high school and university students from Iraq and the US.

Founder and President of United Planet, David Santulli, expresses his enthusiasm for the program: "This is the first time in history that we can actually create access for students from so many diverse countries and socio-economic backgrounds, provide a profound opportunity for global collaboration among schools and classrooms, and transform and enrich the educational experience for students and teachers by connecting classrooms to the world."

ABOUT UNITED PLANET

United Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive, service-learning, project-based learning, and experiential learning programs, including volunteer abroad , virtual internships , internships abroad , gap year volunteering , and global virtual classroom exchange in more than 30 countries. Volunteers and interns have helped address important global issues—such as health, children and education, and environmental sustainability while developing leadership and other 21st-century skills, building bridges across divides, and forging cohesive and productive cross-border relationships both in-person and online.

