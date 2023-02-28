Fuzhou's Jasmine Tea, the Millennia-old Flower Messenger of China -- Promo Video of Fuzhou City Released

FUZHOU, China, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the promotional video of Fuzhou city of Fujian Province, titled "What You Did Not Know about Fuzhou -- Jasmine Tea", was released through overseas social media accounts including "Oriental.Paris", "Discover Fujian" and "Discover Fuzhou", inviting overseas friends to taste the history and customs of Fuzhou through a cup of Chinese tea, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee.

In the promo video, scented tea with fresh fragrance is made out of a jasmine flower through ingenious craftsmanship and numerous processes. These traditional techniques have been passed down for thousands of years in Fuzhou. It not only contains the unique romance of "A jasmine flower, a lifelong attachment", it has shaped the character of Fuzhou people and instilled a great sense of family and country into them. Today, jasmine tea has gradually become a characteristic name card of this coastal modern city to go global, present its new look and build friendship.

In December 2022, "Chinese traditional tea making techniques and related customs" passed the review and was included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The jasmine tea scenting process of Fuzhou, a national intangible cultural heritage of China, is one of the representative programs of the application list.

Fuzhou's jasmine tea is a millennia-old flower messenger of China. As an important node city of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, Fuzhou is taking tea as a matchmaker to scale up international connections, drill down regional cooperations, and spread out fragrance, friendship, and peace to the world.

Caption: Jasmine Tea -- the world-class "Intangible Cultural Heritage" has become a characteristic name card of Fuzhou.

