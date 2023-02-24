ProfNet Expert Alerts for February 24, 2023

Also in This Edition: Media Industry News
- Satanism, Atheism & Religion
- Artificial Intelligence
- AI Regulation & Business/Communications
- Gambling & Addiction
- Proton Therapy in Oncology
- Entomology & Insects
- Crime & Trauma
Satanism, Atheism, & Religion
Hillel Gray
Assistant Teaching Professor, Comparative Religion
Miami University
"Satanist do not worship the devil. Satanists are atheist. They do not believe in Satan as a being or a person."
Areas of expertise: Judaism; Jewish law; religious bioethics; transgender; environmental ethics; fundamentalism or religious "extremism"
https://www.linkedin.com/in/hillelgray/
Website: https://www.miamioh.edu
Media contact: Alecia Lipton, liptona@miamioh.edu
Artificial Intelligence
Heidi McKee, PhD
Professor Affiliate Faculty, Armstrong Interactive Media Studies
Miami University
"In recent years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made significant strides in various industries, from healthcare to finance and beyond. The technology is being used for tasks such as diagnosing diseases, automating mundane jobs and even creating art. However, with these advancements come concerns about the future of jobs, privacy and ethics."
AI technology. Heidi McKee's research continues to focus on a variety of areas, including professional communication and digital networks, examining in particular the rhetorics of artificial intelligence.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/heidimckee/
Website: https://www.miamioh.edu
Media contact: Alecia Lipton, liptona@miamioh.edu
AI Regulation & Business/Communications
James Porter, PhD
Professor of English and Emerging Technology in Business & Design
Miami University
Our legislative system needs to address these issues. So far it has been slow to keep up with technological changes— particularly related to AI developments—and in the U.S. there is an unfortunate tendency, by some, to see regulation as a dirty word, as inimical to entrepreneurship. The EU is ahead of the US in recognizing that standards and guidance are ultimately good for business, because they promote the development of products that protect the rights and safety of citizens, versus trying to backtrack and regulate products only after clear harms result.
Porter is currently examining how AI technology development is changing professional communication practices, from the standpoint of rhetoric and ethics.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/porterje/
Website: https://www.miamioh.edu
Media contact: Alecia Lipton, liptona@miamioh.edu
Gambling & Addiction
Matthew McMurray
Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology
Miami University
Quote in reference to research on addiction and gambling: "If we expose those rats to chronic stress, we see their decision-making gets bad. They prefer the risky option regardless of its probability, just like a gambling addict. When we treat those stressed animals with psilocybin, their decision making gets much better."
My research program seeks to understand the neurobiological factors associated with decision-making, drug abuse, and adolescent development. It is particularly focused on how these factors change over the lifespan and interact with each other to drive complex behavior and disease. My current research involves psilocybin and how it effects decision making and addition.
https://miamioh.edu/cas/academics/departments/psychology/about/faculty-staff/mcmurray-matthew/index.html
Website: https://www.miamioh.edu
Media contact: Alecia Lipton, liptona@miamioh.edu
Proton Therapy in Oncology
Nancy Price Mendenhall, M.D. FACR, FASTRO
Medical Director - UF Health Proton Therapy Institute, Professor - UF College of Medicine, Associate Chair - UF Health Jacksonville Department of Radiation Oncology
UF Health Proton Therapy Institute
"Our patients receive customized treatments designed to give them the best chance for a cure with the least amount of potential side effects during and after treatment."
As Medical Director, Dr. Mendenhall has the expertise and experience, with more than 39 years in the field, to discuss topics such as cancer risk, cancer diagnosis, cancer treatments and the latest cancer research. She is a leader in treating cancer with proton therapy, as well as an excellent role model for women seeking STEM and/or medical and/or leadership careers.
https://www.floridaproton.org/about-us/physicians-staff/nancy-price-mendenhall-md
Website: www.floridaproton.org
Media contact: Theresa Makrush, tmakrush@shepherdagenyc.com
Entomology & Insects
Dr. Aaron T. Dossey
President, Founder and Owner
All Things Bugs
Insects make up the largest and most diverse group of organisms on the planet. However, relatively little research has been done to utilize these features of insects for the benefit of people and our planet.
Biomedical Science, Biochemistry, Entrepreneurship, Business, Molecular Biology, Entomology, Food Science, Biodiversity, Sustainability, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Food Security, Insects, Science, Politics, Policy, Environment, Climate Change, Environmental, Protein, Alternative Protein, I am also president and founder of the nonprofit "Invertebrate Studies Institute" www.isibugs.org
https://www.linkedin.com/in/aarontdossey/
Website: www.allthingsbugs.com
Media contact: Dr. Aaron Todd Dossey, support@isibugs.org
Crime & Trauma
Pamela Garber
Psychotherapist
Never Walk Alone - NYC
"When random street crime hits one person, our entire way of life is bruised."
As a therapist in private practice, I can discuss the impact street crime has on our quality of life, with particular emphasis on how trauma survivors are impacted by random street crime, the redirecting of therapy sessions to accommodate the pressing topic of crime, various business and family matters spurred on from crime. In addition, the passive mentality of "acceptance" of this so-called new normal and how responding to crime with acceptance is both a breeding ground for victimhood and a threat to our way of life on all levels-from commerce, education, dating, family, and faith.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/pamela-garber-950b894b/
Website: Grandcentralcounselinggroup.com Neverwalkalonenyc.com
Media contact: Pamela Garber, Pamelagarber@gmail.com
