Werner Announces the Multi-Purpose Pro Scaffold with Built-In Plans Table for Increased Jobsite Productivity and Performance

Commercial grade rolling scaffold designed for industry professionals; QuickLink Technology allows users to easily connect and stack multiple scaffolds together for larger workspace

ITASCA, III., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and the manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, today introduces the new Multi-Purpose Pro Scaffold, an ideal solution for professionals working at height. The commercial grade rolling scaffold features Werner's innovative QuickLink technology, allowing for multiple scaffolds to easily link together for jobsites that need added platform space for more people.

"Busy jobsites require efficiency and tools that maximize productivity", said Jon Monge, product manager at WernerCo. "The Multi-Purpose Pro Scaffold is ideal for residential, commercial and industrial users who need safe, versatile products for working at height. This innovative solution expands by linking side-by-side or vertically and includes a built-in Plans Table for on-site meetings and blueprint presentations."

The model NSRS-72MP 6' Werner Multi-Purpose Pro Scaffold supplies pro grade performance for professionals that need convenience and reach over 11 ft. It is equipped with smooth-rolling, heavy-duty 6" casters that provide easy maneuverability on unfinished floors. The built-in innovative QuickLink Technology allows for two or more scaffolds to easily be locked together for those jobs that require an extra-large work area. Jobsite crews can now stay organized and easily collaborate at the built-in plans table when impromptu plans or discussions are needed.

The new Multi-Purpose Scaffold boasts a pro-grade 1,250 lb. distributed load capacity that creates a perfect work bench or adjustable storage shelves that keeps the jobsite clean and organized at the end of the day. Designed for the ultimate versatility and mobility, it can easily fit through 30" doorways to quickly move across a jobsite for the next task at hand.

Additional product highlights include:

Adjustable platforms for up to 11 ft. 7 in. average reach height

Tackle any job with a 67" wide x 28" deep work surface

Expand working height by stacking additional sections for an 18' reach height

Safely climb through trap door for efficient egress point

Tested to the highest industry standards for safety – ANSI certified and OSHA compliant

Baked on powder finish supplies ultimate jobsite durability

For more information about Werner's Multi-Purpose Pro Scaffold and other rolling scaffold solutions, please visit wernerco.com/rollingscaffolds.

ABOUT WERNER

Werner, a WernerCo Professional brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment, including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, Werner provides a full line of climbing equipment that is engineered to give you maximum safety, durability, and productivity at every height. All Werner products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO PROFESSIONAL BRANDS

WernerCo Professional Brands is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.wernercoprofessionalbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Angie Maddox, Seed Factory, 404-996-4041; angie@seedatl.com

View original content:

SOURCE Werner