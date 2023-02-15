Groove Technology Solutions Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

MIDVALE, Utah, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groove Technology Solutions (Groove), an integrator of technology solutions for commercial, hospitality and multifamily properties recently achieved Great Place to Work® Certification™, the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Groove. This year, 100% of employees said it's a great place to work. Nationally, only 57% of staff are satisfied with their employers.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," explained Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Groove is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to enjoy coming to work, are paid fairly, and have a fair promotion chance. In addition to competitive compensation and benefits, Groove employees are eligible for 401K matching and flexible remote work options. Groove's corporate office provides an onsite fitness center, massage services and complimentary snacks and beverages.

"The Groove culture and the happiness of our employees is a top priority for our leadership team," said Lance Platt, President of Groove. "Cultivating an environment where dedication is rewarded has enabled us to attract and retain top talent, which is a tremendous benefit for our customers."

From DIRECTV, Internet and Wi-Fi to video surveillance, phone systems, energy management, and other property technologies, Groove serves a wide range of industries including hotels, senior living, hospitals, student housing, multifamily and more. Whether upgrading a single solution or implementing a comprehensive technology suite, the experienced team at Groove ensures all property technologies work seamlessly together while simplifying vendor management.

About Groove

Founded in 2007, Groove Technology Solutions (Groove) is an integrator of property technology solutions for commercial, hospitality and multifamily properties nationwide. Groove is headquartered in Midvale, UT with an office in Raleigh, NC in addition to other operations centers across the country. For more information, visit www.getgrooven.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

