Erie Insurance earns top ranking in J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Independent Agent Satisfaction Study

Erie Insurance is #1 in Independent Agent Satisfaction among personal lines insurers for the second year in a row

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (NASDAQ: ERIE) is ranked highest among personal lines insurers in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Independent Agent Satisfaction Study. This is the second year in a row that independent P&C insurance agents have rated ERIE highest in satisfaction.



Erie Insurance was ranked #1 in all six study factors: claims process, quoting, product offerings, servicing policies, support and communication, and commission. ERIE led all personal lines (auto and home) carriers in the study, earning a score of 838 on J.D. Power's 1,000-point scale, during a year that also saw overall agent satisfaction in the study reach an all-time high. ERIE's total score was more than 80 points higher than the personal lines segment average for 2022.

"This recognition has special meaning for ERIE because of our agent-centric model," said Doug Smith, executive vice president of sales and products for Erie Insurance. "Our relationship with our agents is our most important asset, and we provide a robust support system to help them grow their businesses and deliver on our shared promise of service."

The satisfaction study was developed in alliance with the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA), evaluating the evolving role of independent agents in P&C insurance distribution, general business outlook, management strategy and overall satisfaction with personal lines and commercial lines insurers in the United States. Results were based on 4,670 evaluations of personal and commercial lines insurers with which agents had placed policies during the prior 12 months. The study was fielded from May through July 2022.

Erie Insurance has long been recognized as an industry leader within the independent agent distribution model, one that has helped drive the insurer's success for nearly 100 years. Today, more than 13,000 licensed agents at more than 2,200 agencies represent ERIE.

ERIE's J.D. Power award comes as the carrier continues to appoint new agencies across its territory.

"We have a long tradition of trust and collaboration between our company and the agents who represent us," said Mel Hirst, ERIE's vice president of sales promotion and agency relations. "We value the relationships, celebrate agents' successes and seek agent input on everything from products and marketing to technology and business processes."

ERIE is actively recruiting independent agents in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

"Becoming an ERIE agent is a great opportunity to develop your own business, while representing a Fortune 500 company with 98 years of experience," Hirst added. "We offer competitive commissions and bonus opportunities to grow your agency, which can accumulate tremendous value over time.

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

