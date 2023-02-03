Hormel Foods Announces Advancement of Henry Hsia to Vice President of Retail Marketing - Snacking and Entertaining

AUSTIN, Minn., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced the advancement of Henry Hsia to vice president of Retail marketing – Snacking and entertaining. In this role, Hsia is responsible for managing all brand-building activities for the Hormel Foods growing portfolio of snacking and entertaining brands, including Planters®, Corn Nuts®, Hormel® Pepperoni, Hormel Gatherings® and Columbus®.

Henry Hsia (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to have Henry lead the snacking and entertaining portfolio for the Retail business segment," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods. "Henry has been instrumental in the exceptional growth of the Columbus® brand within the Hormel Foods portfolio and has significant experience in the food industry. I look forward to his leadership in this important and growing segment of our business."

Hsia joined Hormel Foods in October 2018, shortly after the acquisition of Columbus Craft Meats. Hsia led all marketing and R&D functions for the Columbus® brand and played an integral role in the overall leadership of the Columbus Craft Meats team. Prior to Hormel Foods, he established a track record of exceptional results in marketing leadership positions at Ghirardelli, Basic American Foods, Otis Spunkmeyer and Clorox.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

507-434-6352

media@hormel.com

Hormel Foods corporate logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation