ALERION AVIATION ADDS Bombardier Learjet 60 PRIVATE JET Nationally recognized leader in aircraft management and charter

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerion Aviation, a leading aircraft charter, management, aircraft sales and maintenance company has added Bombardier Learjet 60 to its charter fleet of aircraft.

Alerion Aviation will offer the aircraft for charter flights. This midsize aircraft will complement the company's large cabin, long-range aircraft fleet. The Bombardier Learjet 60 aircraft provides a sophisticated and efficient aircraft offering spacious seating for 8 passengers with a Divan, free high -speed Wi-Fi, to ensure each journey is a comfortable one.

The advantages of the Learjet 60 model is longer fuselage, more powerful turbofan engines, 2,000 nm range the ability to fly to most destinations within the U.S with a cruising speed of around 450 mph, faster than most in class. "Alerion Aviation is proud to offer our charter clients this versatile Private Jet" says Bob Seidel, CEO.

Alerion Aviation's Charter Management Program helps owners maximize the return on their aircraft investment, handling every detail of managing and maintaining aircraft in a transparent manner so that all that is left for owners is to enjoy their "Personal Sky"

Alerion Aviation, with bases in New York Florida and California, provides an unmatched level of service, safety, and privacy for private jet charters as well as aircraft management, maintenance, and worldwide aviation consulting. It manages and operates 19 midsize, super-mid, and heavy jets, all available for charter. The company's commitment to safety has garnered prestigious, third-party ratings, including the ARGUS Platinum Elite Rating, Wyvern, and IS-BAO (International Standard for Business Aviation Operations) Stage 3 certification. For more information, please call (855.fly.alrn) or visit flyalerion.com.

