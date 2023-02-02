Stord Appoints CFO and CPO

Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Fielding and Chief People Officer Sara Feulner will focus on accelerating Stord's growth and providing an exceptional experience for employees and customers

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stord, the Cloud Supply Chain leader, today announced two additions to its executive team, Stephanie Fielding as Chief Financial Officer and Sara Feulner as Chief People Officer.

Stord Logo (PRNewswire)

Stephanie brings a wealth of experience in high-growth businesses. Most recently, Stephanie was at Butterfly Network, a digital health company, which went public during her tenure. She also spent 8 years at Amazon, where she led teams across Amazon Web Services, Operations, and Marketing Finance. Stephanie is well positioned to guide Stord through this next phase of growth.

Sara has been promoted from her role as Stord's Vice President of People. Prior to Stord, she held leadership roles at Bumble and ARM. Her background of leading HR functions through periods of immense growth is tightly aligned with Stord's business goals and vision. Sara's experience specializing in technology companies during periods of aggressive growth and change will enable her to balance people, Stord's culture, and deliver valuable results to benefit the business.

"At this inflection point in our journey and growth, we have a keen eye on our strategic planning, capital investments, and financial roadmap. I look forward to working with Stephanie to achieve these goals," said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. "The innovation and expansion planned for this year and beyond requires further scaling our collaborative and mission-driven culture. I am confident that Sara will continue to build upon our world-class team in her elevated role."

Stord continues to attract and retain industry-leading finance, people, technology, go-to-market, and supply chain experts as part of its leadership team in order to execute its mission to make supply chain a competitive advantage.

In addition to Stephanie, Sara, and co-founders Sean Henry and Jacob Boudreau, Stord's C-Suite leadership team includes Tom Barone, CCO and President (formerly CommerceHub, Radial); Steve Swan, COO (formerly Amazon); and is supported by an extensive executive leadership team including Doug King, VP of Transportation (formerly of Ferguson Enterprises and QVC); Dan Klenkar, VP of Sales (formerly of Nimble Robotics and Radial); Shyam Sundar, VP of Engineering (formerly Amazon, Zendesk, and Mapbox); Bradley Weill, VP of Product (formerly Walmart and Apple); Mario Paganini, VP of Marketing (formerly Shippo and DocuSign); and Austin Pauls, VP of Finance (formerly WeWork and Borderfree).

Stord has significantly expanded its physical offerings, including additional port-to-porch logistics capabilities and increased network capacity. It has also introduced new technology offerings, including Stord Parcel, a carrier-agnostic last-mile delivery solution with advanced modeling to automatically choose the most efficient and cost-effective carrier and service level that meets the expected delivery date for all packages, and Stord One Commerce software that helps brands connect, orchestrate, and optimize their entire supply chains. To learn more about Stord's Cloud Supply Chain approach, visit stord.com.

About Stord

Stord is the leading Cloud Supply Chain provider enabling companies to compete and grow with world-class logistics—including warehousing, transportation, and fulfillment—in a single, integrated platform that's available exactly when and where they need it. Hundreds of B2B and B2C companies like BODYARMOR, goodr, American Giant, Native, REDCON1, Tula, TruConnect, Advance Auto Parts, Thrasio, and Dollar General use Stord to make their supply chains perform with the speed, flexibility, and ease of the cloud. Led by former operators from Amazon, XPO, and Manhattan Associates, Stord is headquartered in Atlanta and backed by leading investors, including Kleiner Perkins, BOND, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, D1 Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Susa Ventures, and Lineage Logistics. Follow Stord on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stord