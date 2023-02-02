Innovid to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV), a leading independent connected TV (CTV) advertising delivery, personalization, and measurement platform, will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market open on Friday, February 24, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Zvika Netter, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Tanya Andreev-Kaspin, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be available via webcast at investors.innovid.com . To participate via telephone, please dial 877-407-3211 (toll free) or 201-389-0862 (international). Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Innovid Investor Relations website.

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE: CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, and measurement across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Contacts

Investors

Brinlea Johnson

IR@innovid.com

Media

Chris Harihar

chris@crenshawcomm.com

