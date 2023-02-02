Circa Named Winner of the 2023 Top Workplaces

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Circa has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

Circa Logo (PRNewswire)

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

For more than 25 years, Circa has connected organizations with the employees they need to thrive. Circa is evolving in step with emerging business needs and a fast-changing workforce to solve diversity recruiting and compliance challenges for some of the country's most innovative companies.

"Circa's mission is to create an inclusive, equitable, culturally competent, and supportive environment by promoting transparent discussions, fostering respect , and creating a strong sense of community," said Patrick Sheahan, Circa CEO and President. "We strive to take a people-first approach. Our employees lead and drive much of our internal DEI activities and discussions, provide input on family friendly benefits as well as enhancements to the employee experience. We are focused not only on hiring from underrepresented groups, but also retaining top talent by providing opportunistic development plans, continuously evaluating policies and practices to build the workplace of the future."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Circa doesn't just recommend diversity recruiting programs for others – it uses its own software and has taken a careful, holistic approach toward inclusive, equitable practices, in all aspects of business.

About Circa

Circa is a catalyst for 21st century organizations to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. Circa's robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 4,500+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships and in 2020 posted 5M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

Media Contact

Angel Fischer

Product Marketing Manager

Angel.Fischer@CircaWorks.com

212.495.9800

Circaworks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Circa