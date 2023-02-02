Brazilian Gemstone Brands On Display This Week at GJX, One of the Largest Gemstone Trade Shows in the U.S.

Brazilian Gemstone Brands On Display This Week at GJX, One of the Largest Gemstone Trade Shows in the U.S.

ApexBrasil sponsors 34 Brazilian companies for first major gem trade show of the year

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, has partnered with the Brazilian Institute of Gemstones and Precious Metals (IBGM) to sponsor 34 Brazilian companies in the gemstone sector to attend the annual GJX trade show this week in Tucson, Ariz. One of the top three gemstone shows in the world and the first to take place in 2023, GJX attracts more than 700 exhibitors from various countries and 10,000 wholesale buyers in the gem and jewelry industry from all over the world.

ApexBrasil and IBGM work together often through Precious Brazil, a sectoral project initiative that supports and helps to promote Brazilian stones and jewelry internationally. At GJX, which this year runs from January 31 through February 5, Brazilian brands are showcasing a broad array of polished stones and gems, highlighting the benefits of the rich soil of the country from which these gems are extracted, as well as the technical innovation involved in the production process of precious gemstones.

Clara do Carmo Rios dos Santos, who is Project Manager for the leather and gems sectors at ApexBrasil, explains, "As the first major gemstone trade show of the year, GJX helps set the tone for trade in the gemstones sector for the rest of the year. We are here to shine a spotlight on the abundance, quality, and diversity of Brazil's gem sector, especially as global demand for gems and jewelry is projected to grow over the next few years. In fact, as one of the world's top producers and exporters of gemstones, I am proud to share that companies involved in the Precious Brazil initiative exported $124.3 million USD worth of gems in 2022, a 27.5% increase from 2021. In 2022, Brazilian companies that attended GJX specifically saw new trade deals emerge with buyers from the U.S., Thailand, Germany, France, and Taiwan for a total of $4.9 million USD. We look forward to 2023 being another successful year for Brazilian gems at this critical international event."

Some of the Brazilian brands participating at GJX this week include:

ArtOuro is a notable Brazilian brand that has been specializing in rare colored jewelry since it was founded in 1986, in a partnership between mother and daughter, who work with only the finest gemstones. All jewelry is handcrafted, reflecting classic Brazilian style and design in each piece.

Brazil . Belmont , as one of the largest and most modern precious gem mining companies in the world, offers cut and rough emeralds in all shapes and sizes. The company operates with sustainability at the forefront of its extraction techniques in the Belmont mine in Minas Gerais,

North America , Europe , and Asia for more than 50 years. Ben Sabbagh Bros . has been in operation since 1961, serving the colored gemstones global market. The company has traded high quality products in, andfor more than 50 years.

Itagemas works with unique, certified gemstones, including rubellites, emeralds, and blue, pink, and green tourmaline. The brand has been serving retailers, designers, and jewelry manufacturers for more than 40 years.

Peter Müller is a carver of life-like reproductions of birds from the tropics and the Northern Hemisphere that are hand-fabricated from natural-colored precious stones from all over the world. The bases of the sculptures are made from tourmalines and quartzes from 11 different Brazilian mines.

Brazil is focused on expanding accessibility of its precious gemstones to international markets and has plans for other trade shows in 2023 and beyond. In addition to precious gemstones, ApexBrasil supports a number of other sectors that interested trade partners and retailers alike can learn more by visiting: http://www.apexbrasil.com.br/en/trade-sectors.

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. ApexBrasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. ApexBrasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil. ApexBrasil is an agency linked to the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC).

Brazilian Institute of Gemstones and Precious Metals

The Brazilian Institute of Gemstones and Precious Metals is a non-profit national entity governed by private law, headquartered in Brasília and sub-headquartered in São Paulo. It was formed in 1977 with the objective of representing the entire supply chain of gems, jewels, and costume jewelry in Brazil In its years of existence, the IBGM has coordinated and carried out various technical, promotional, and institutional actions in favor of these sectors, either individually or in partnership with other entities, such as Apex-Brasil.

Precious Brazil

The sectoral project aims to support and promote Brazilian companies in the Brazilian stone, jewelry and jewelry segments that want to export their products, be they beginners, exporters or international. Conducted by IBGM - Brazilian Institute of Gemstones and Precious Metals - in partnership with Apex-Brasil - Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments - the project currently serves about 181 companies in the Sector.

Media Contact

Janelle Valz

Ruder Finn – PR on behalf of ApexBrasil in the U.S.

Janelle.valz@ruderfinn.com

+1-646-256-9789

View original content:

SOURCE ApexBrasil