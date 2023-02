BOARDWALKTECH EXPANDS ADVISORY BOARD WITH JEFF EVANS, FORMER EVP WALMART

Boardwalktech Looks to Leverage Illustrious Advisory Team to Guide and Expand Growth

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), the leading Digital Ledger platform and enterprise software applications company, is pleased to announce it has added Jeff Evans, former EVP at Walmart to its corporate Advisory Board. Jeff's expertise includes over 30 years of P&L Leadership with broad category and merchandising experience both at Walmart and several other leading retailers. Jeff joins an already seasoned group of Boardwalktech advisory board members, of whom three have joined within the last year, including:

Ryan Tweedie , Strategic Advisor to the Global CIO at Accenture;

Drue Freeman , Independent Board Member, former President of ACG Silicon Valley and longtime semiconductor company executive;

Marc LaCarrubba , former senior leader at EY and current CTO at Humantelligence, Inc.; and,

Don Haderle , former IBM Fellow known as "the father of DB2".

"Boardwalktech looks to leverage the expertise, experience, and industry networks that this terrific advisory board brings to the entire Boardwalktech team, as we look to expand into new markets and add new customers. This group of advisors focuses across multiple areas including technology, marketing and sales, and serves as a great resource for us to draw upon as we continue to rapidly grow and expand as we deliver great solutions to the market on our Digital Ledger Platform," said Andrew T. Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech. "It is an honor to welcome Jeff, and our other members, to our advisory board who have already provided a plethora of knowledge and expertise as we continue to pursue opportunities in the retail sector."

"I am excited to join the Advisory Board for Boardwalktech. I have been looking for innovative partners in the technology sector that are actually solving problems that companies are facing today. Boardwalktech's Digital Ledger Platform is certain to make an impact across many industries including retail, CPG and financial services" said Jeff Evans, former EVP at Walmart.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

