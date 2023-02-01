TIME TO COME CLEAN ABOUT HIDDEN GMOS IN PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS

The Non-GMO Project Hosts February 15 Live Webinar to Address Increased Incidence of GMOs Showing Up in Wellness Products

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2025, the global personal health and wellness market is expected to reach nearly $7 trillion – a 25% increase since 2022. The majority of U.S. consumers are concerned about the safety and product quality of dietary supplements (96%) and personal care products and cosmetics (95%). Yet, new GMOs in personal care products can go undetected by natural product shoppers. To address consumer concerns as well as support a future for the wellness industry that avoids GMOs, the Non-GMO Project announces a new partnership with the United Natural Products Alliance ( UNPA ) as well as a live industry seminar, "Coming Clean: Your Guide to Hidden GMOs in the Wellness Aisle" on February 15 at 12:00 PM PST as part of a larger campaign to raise awareness about GMOs in personal care products.

Biotech industry ignores strong shopper preference for Non-GMO Project Verified personal care products.

At the February 15 webinar , attendees will:

Explore new GMOs

Learn how to identify biotech ingredients in the wellness aisle

Hear the latest trends and sales data for the category

Meet some of the most exciting non-GMO brands working in the personal care space during a live panel discussion and Q&A



"We are shining a spotlight on biotech's footprint in vitamins, supplements, soaps, creams and much more," said Megan Westgate, executive director at the Non-GMO Project. "Non-GMO isn't just about food – it's a lifestyle. It's not just about what goes in your body, but also what goes on it. For consumers, we make it easy: Just look for the Butterfly in both food and wellness."

The time for such a conversation is urgent: Consumer spending on personal wellness is rebounding after the Covid-19 pandemic, with the market for verified vitamins and supplements growing over 9% to $819M[1] while consumer demand for personal care and hygiene products, such as shampoo, soap, face masks, and peels, as well as sleep wellness products continues to surge . Yet, retailer and consumer understanding of product ingredients remain low while their health concerns are high.

"Today we must all learn a new language – the language of synthetic biology – in order to make informed choices when choosing supplements and personal care," said Loren Israelsen, President of UNPA. "The emergence of new GMOs has led UNPA to strengthen its partnership with the Non-GMO Project and highlight these new technologies, which are a particular concern for wellness consumers who seek to keep a non-GMO house and body."

"For those who value their right to choose non-GMO wellness products," said Israelson, "now is the time to learn and act. We will work together with the Non-GMO Project to offer tools and information urgently needed to meet this challenge."

Consumer demand for Non-GMO Project Verified wellness products is on the rise. The Project saw a 360% sales uptick for Verified personal hygiene/feminine care products, a 129% sales increase for Verified internal OTC medicines, and a 327% increase for Verified sun and insect protection.[2]

Sign up for the webinar "Coming Clean: Your Guide to Hidden GMOs in the Wellness Aisle" on February 15 at 12:00 PM PST.

About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to building and protecting a non-GMO food supply. The Non-GMO Project Verified seal remains North America's most trusted third-party verification for GMO avoidance. Backed by our rigorous Standard, the Butterfly label is a meaningful way for brands and retailers to show their commitment to non-GMO choices and the food transparency shoppers seek. Learn more at www.nongmoproject.org .

About The United Natural Products Alliance

The United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA) is an international trade association representing nearly 120 leading natural product, dietary supplement, functional food, scientific and technology and related service companies that share a commitment to provide consumers with natural health products of superior quality, benefit and reliability. Founded in Utah in 1992, UNPA was instrumental in the passage of the 1994 Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) and continues to take a leadership position in legislative and regulatory issues and industry best practices. Visit www.unpa.com .

