Spruce Technology Appoints Girish Bhatia as Executive Consultant

Bhatia brings expertise in scaling and leading global enterprise firms as Spruce continues rapid growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spruce Technology, Inc., an award-winning consulting firm with over 15 years in the marketplace, today announced the appointment of Girish Bhatia as Executive Consultant. Bhatia joins Spruce with decades of experience leading global organizations, having founded and built GCOM Software Inc., and Rapid Application Developers, LLC, as well as having held an executive leadership position at companies such as CGI Inc. As Spruce continues to experience a period of rapid growth and seeks to further expand its footprint, Bhatia's proven track record of scaling organizations will help drive the company's efforts.

"I have known the executive management team of Spruce for 15+ years and have very high regards for their capabilities and ability to execute. I look forward to working with the Spruce team to continue its exponential growth and leadership in delivering mission critical solutions for its customers," said Girish Bhatia, Executive Consultant of Spruce.

"On behalf of all members of Spruce, congratulations and a warm welcome to Mr. Girish Bhatia. Mr. Bhatia brings more than 25 years of experience to our business, including leading, building, and scaling organizations, and will help Spruce expand in new markets as well as strengthen Spruce's position in existing markets. I have known Mr. Bhatia for over 15 years and am confident together we will accomplish great things leveraging his expertise and dedication to the public sector," said Srini Penumella, CEO of Spruce.

About Spruce Technology

Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, Spruce's client-focused, personalized approach has enabled tremendous growth. Spruce has built a network of strategic alliances and partnerships with industry leaders with whom they have delivered successful projects for many Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies across North America. As a technology consultancy, Spruce focuses on understanding the goals and challenges of their clients first and foremost. For more information, please visit https://www.sprucetech.com/

