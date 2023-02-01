NIBCO Expands Industry Presence with Acquisition of Matco-Norca LLC

ELKHART, Ind., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIBCO INC. announced today it completed the acquisition of Matco-Norca LLC.

"This acquisition supports our strategic long-range goal of growth through acquisition, expanding our market reach and providing customers with access to a broader portfolio of products," said NIBCO Chairman Rex Martin. "This is an extraordinary time in NIBCO's evolving history."

Matco-Norca will continue to operate separately as a wholly-owned subsidiary of NIBCO INC., and its leadership team will remain in place.

"This is an important and positive milestone in our company's history," said Matco-Norca President Jack McDonald. "Throughout this process, we've recognized many similarities between our history, culture, and our long traditions of operational excellence and outstanding customer service making for a smooth transition."

With its corporate headquarters in Brewster, NY, Matco-Norca has long been a pioneer in sourcing valves. Today Matco-Norca is the leading supplier of globally sourced, code-compliant Plumbing & PVF products for use in residential, commercial and industrial applications. Matco-Norca is one of the largest independent sourcing companies for fittings, pipe nipples, valves and plumbing specialties to wholesalers serving contractors and municipalities throughout the USA.

The acquisition also includes the purchase of Matco-Norca's sister company, SVF Flow Controls LLC, a recognized leader in flow control technology. In total, Matco-Norca offers more than 20,000 SKUs and operates five distribution centers located in California, Texas, Illinois, Georgia and New York.

BlackArch Partners of Charlotte, North Carolina, acted as the financial advisor to Matco-Norca LLC and SVF Flow Controls LLC.

About NIBCO INC.

Founded in 1904, NIBCO INC. is a leading provider of valves, fittings, and flow control products for commercial, industrial and institutional construction, Navy marine markets, as well as residential and irrigation markets. NIBCO is headquartered in Elkhart, Ind., and operates 14 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States and globally. Visit NIBCO.com for information on the complete line of NIBCO products.

