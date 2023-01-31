UNIVERSAL PICTURES ANNOUNCES THE "FAST X TRAILER TAKEOVER"

A FAN EVENT AND EXCLUSIVE LOOK AT THE FILM'S FIRST TRAILER IN LOS ANGELES ON FEBRUARY 9

WITH APPEARANCES BY VIN DIESEL, MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ, LUDACRIS, TYRESE GIBSON, SUNG KANG and MORE!

HOSTED BY DAYTIME EMMY WINNER MARIA MENOUNOS

The Fast X trailer will premiere worldwide at 8 a.m. pacific on February 10

Fast X arrives in theaters May 19, 2023

The event at L.A. Live will feature an exclusive first look at the Fast X trailer, appearances by the film's stars (plus a few surprises) and will be followed by an epic Tuner Party

The event will present immersive photo opportunities, feature vehicles from the Fast & Furious films, offer limited-edition giveaways, and more. Doors open at 5 p.m. pacific

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the launch of Fast X, the new chapter and tenth film in the global $6 billion blockbuster franchise, Universal Pictures today announced The Fast X Trailer Takeover fan event in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 9, 2023, featuring an exclusive first look at the Fast X trailer, appearances by the film's stars, and much more.

Universal Pictures logo. (PRNewsFoto/Universal Pictures) (PRNewswire)

The Fast X trailer will debut worldwide the following day, at 8 a.m. pacific on February 10, 2023.

On Thursday evening, February 9, at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, host Maria Menounos will welcome the stars of Fast X, including Fast star and producer Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and more. Doors open at 5 p.m. pacific.

The stars will reveal behind-the-scenes stories of the franchise's most iconic moments, unveil remastered legacy versions of the Fast Saga's most unforgettable trailers, announce Fast X's top-secret new cast members (with a surprise guest), and then, for the first time, debut an exclusive look at the Fast X trailer. The trailer premiere will be followed by a once-in-a-lifetime Tuner Party experience.

Tickets are free but fans must register and reserve a ticket to attend. Space is limited and tickets will be available on a first-come/first-served basis only. Tickets can be reserved exclusively at www.fastxtrailertakeover.com.

Fast X opens in theaters on May 19, 2023.

The event will include immersive photo opportunities, legendary cars and motorcycles from the Fast & Furious films, limited-edition giveaways, costume and prop displays and more.

In addition, replicas of cars driven by Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner and Diesel's Dom Toretto in the Fast films will be on display at the event, courtesy of Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by Paul Walker in 2010 and now led by his brother, Cody Walker. ROWW responds to natural disasters, ranging from earthquakes to hurricanes, worldwide, with a team of first responders and other professionals in the medical and construction fields who help accelerate relief efforts by augmenting local expertise when natural disasters strike. Reach Out Worldwide – ROWW

About the Fast & Furious Saga

Over the course of ten films that have stoked passion in an ever-expanding audience and have earned more than $6 billion at the worldwide box office, Universal Pictures' record-smashing, homegrown Fast & Furious Saga has become the studio's most-profitable and longest-running franchise. Across social media platforms, the fan following for the movies and cast has grown into the biggest of any active franchise. In addition to 2017's The Fate of the Furious, which debuted in theaters as the biggest global opening of all time, and 2021's blockbuster F9, the franchise has expanded to a multitude of offerings – from toys and video games to an animated series and the successfully launched spin-off franchise, Hobbs & Shaw. The tenth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga, Fast X, arrives in theaters May 19, 2023 .

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

VENUE

L.A. Live Event Deck

1005 Chick Hearn Ct.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Pictures