The pioneers of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) release new book to help executives drive market-beating growth in a volatile world

LONDON and BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B2B growth consultancy Momentum ITSMA is delighted to announce the release of The Executive's Guide to Account-Based Marketing: Grow your most valuable customers.

The Executive's Guide to Account-Based Marketing (PRNewsfoto/Momentum ITSMA) (PRNewswire)

The book – from the global pioneers of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) – explains how to build a successful account-based strategy, create powerful customer collaboration, and drive sustained revenue growth.

ABM has never been more relevant or valuable. In our latest benchmark study, 71% of companies said they will increase ABM spend in 2023 and 77% reported revenue growth from ABM programs.

But it isn't easy to get ABM right. Especially with the context for delivery constantly changing: from market conditions and competition to tactics and tools – and most of all, customer needs. That's why marketing leaders must do even more to put customers at the heart of their business and treat each key account as an individual market.

To help businesses do that, the book provides a clear framework of:

The key principles of Account-Based Marketing

The critical success factors and how to measure them

How to build, embed, and accelerate an account-based program

The guide was written by Momentum ITSMA CEO, Alisha Lyndon, and features first-hand insights from Momentum ITSMA's work.

"Done well, Account-Based Marketing delivers tremendous business impact. We've helped our clients drive $100bn in revenue through Account-Based Marketing. This book provides a straightforward guide to help firms sharpen their account-based strategy, turning it into an organization-wide growth driver," Alisha Lyndon said.

The book also includes findings from two Momentum ITSMA studies and contributions from Senior Vice President Rob Leavitt, Partner Robert Hollier, and Chief Community Officer, Dave Munn.

"ABM has come a long way since we first codified it, 20 years ago. One of the biggest challenges in driving success with an account-based marketing strategy is having strong organizational alignment and a common understanding. This book comes at a time when executive interest in ABM is at all-time high and it aims to unite executives behind a common understanding," Robert Hollier said.

