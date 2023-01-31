GEP SIGNS EXTENDED PROCUREMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH MACY'S INC. TO HELP DRIVE COST SAVINGS AT THE ICONIC NATIONAL RETAILER

CLARK, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that its contract has been renewed by Macy's Inc., one of the nation's premier retailers, to provide procurement consulting and contracting services, under a multiyear agreement.

GEP, first selected in January 2020, will continue to support Macy's Inc. with identifying and realizing procurement-driven cost savings through spend analysis, sourcing, tail spend management, and contract remediation across multiple categories. GEP is enabling Macy's Inc., encompassing its three iconic brands — Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury — to realize greater value from its ecosystem of suppliers and partners for its customers and stakeholders.

GEP® delivers transformative supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value. Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people — this is how GEP SOFTWARE™, GEP STRATEGY™ and GEP MANAGED SERVICES™ together deliver supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including more than 550 Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, ISG, and Spend Matters. GEP is also regularly ranked a top supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS, among others. Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.gep.com.

