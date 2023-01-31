Clearwave Fiber holds ribbon cutting celebration with opening of new office in Conyers, GA

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave Fiber held a grand opening event and commemorative ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest office in Conyers, Ga. The Internet services provider also made a $5,000 donation to Rockdale Emergency Relief (RER) as part of the festivities.

Pictured left, JeriKo Kammerer and right, Christina Reed, are students from Rockdale Magnet School, interning at Clearwave Fiber.

Supports company's goal to be in more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by 2026.

The new location at 1510 Klondike Road supports the company's growth and goal to bring the most advanced and fastest Internet available to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by 2026. Clearwave Fiber's first year exceeded expectations for market expansion with 50,000 newly constructed fiber passings, serving a combined commercial and residential subscriber base of more than 22,000 customers.

The grand opening was well-attended by many members of the Conyers community, including Conyers Mayor Vince Evans and Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce Chair Craig Johnson, along with Clearwave Fiber CEO David Armistead, the company's senior leadership team and local associates.

During the event, Clearwave Fiber presented a $5,000 donation to Rockdale Emergency Relief (RER). Founded in 1967, RER is the longest-serving non-profit human service organization specifically dedicated to serving Rockdale County residents in need of assistance. RER board members JaNice Van Ness and Peggy Lawrence, along with RER Executive Director Sandra Jackson-Lett, were on hand to accept the donation.

Van Ness expressed appreciation on behalf of RER to Clearwave Fiber for the generous donation. "We're glad Rockdale Emergency Relief can fill the gaps of some basic and essential needs for the community, and this donation will help us do even more," she said. "RER is rolling out a program to help people create and understand budgeting and working with temporary work agencies in the community to get people back to work while they are looking for a permanent job."

Van Ness said RER hopes to "continue to partner with people in the community to make an impact in their lives so they won't be dependent on RER and can lift up their stature and where they are in life."

Ashley Phillips, Southeast Regional President for Clearwave Fiber, said Clearwave Fiber was happy to be able to give to Rockdale Emergency Relief to help its mission. "We want to be more than just an Internet provider. We want to be a crucial thread in the fabric of the regions we serve," Phillips said. "From local customer support to community involvement, we believe in truly making an impact and giving back to the people we serve. That's why we're active in local chambers of commerce and support local non-profit organizations and events. Connecting our customers and communities is at the heart of everything we do."

Derrick Grissom, Clearwave Fiber General Manager for the region that includes Conyers, acknowledged that the company would not be where it is today without its customers. He recognized one of the company's largest customers in the area, the Rockdale County School System, along with two students from Rockdale County magnet schools who are Clearwave Fiber interns. The students are receiving real-world education to support their goals of studying engineering at Georgia Tech University.

Conyers Mayor Evans said what he notices most about Clearwave Fiber is that the company is involved in the local community. "They've really bought into the Conyers community. They are great partners, and I look forward to working with them for years to come," Evans said.

Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce Chair Johnson echoed the mayor's sentiments. "The Chamber sees how engaged Clearwave Fiber is, from donations like the one to RER, to hiring students from a Rockdale magnet school as interns, to many other events and sponsorships," he said. "It's one thing to say a company is a corporate citizen, but it's a whole other level to be an engaged corporate citizen like Clearwave Fiber."

Clearwave Fiber CEO David Armistead said Clearwave Fiber is honored to be a part of the Conyers community. He said he appreciates the support Clearwave Fiber has received from the leaders in the community as the company works to fulfill its mission of empowering people and communities to connect and thrive. "We could not do what we do without the support of local government and local businesses. Conyers has welcomed us with open arms," he said. "We've invested tens of millions of dollars in Fiber to bring state-of-the-art communications to the area and I'm optimistic about the future for both Conyers and Clearwave Fiber. I'm looking forward to many years of a strong, continued partnership."

About Clearwave Fiber

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a more than 2,000 route-mile fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Illinois, Kansas, Florida and Georgia. Committed to deploying 100% Fiber Internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 600 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Pictured left to right:Clearwave Fiber Southeast Regional President Ashley Phillips, Rockdale Emergency Relief board members JaNice Van Ness and Peggy Lawrence, Rockdale Emergency Relief Executive Director Sandra Jackson-Lett, Clearwve Fiber CEO David Armistead, Clearwave Fiber General Manger Derrick Grissom.

Pictured left to right:Clearwave Fiber General Manger Derrick Grissom, Clearwave Fiber CEO David Armistead, Conyers Mayor Vince Evans, Clearwave Fiber Southeast Regional President Ashley Phillips and Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce Chair Craig Johnson.

