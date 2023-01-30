Say Hello to the World's Most Sustainable Beef Burger

Grill'd partners with Sea Forest and the University of New England in a World-First Eco-Friendly Grass & Seaweed-Fed Beef Burger

SYDNEY and MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, healthy burger restaurant chain Grill'd is rolling out a world-first sustainable, grass-fed beef Gamechanger; made from black angus cattle that produce up to two-thirds less methane emissions than regular cattle.

In partnership with Sea Forest and validated by the University of New England NSW, Grill'd has developed an innovative way to feed its grass-fed cows Asparagopsis - a native and natural Tasmanian seaweed - to reduce their methane emissions by up to 67 per cent, with ongoing live trials on the Grill'd farm targeting a 90 per cent reduction. This world-first trial will revolutionise the grass fed-beef industry, leading the way for others and helping smash national targets signed by the Federal government to reduce methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

In this momentous step on its journey to lower its carbon footprint, Grill'd is empowering its guests to be the eco-friendly change they want to see, while still enjoying their grass-fed beef. And in good news for burger lovers, the new Gamechanger beef has the same delicious taste (no seaweed taste to be found!) and is even better for the future of our planet.

"Asparagopsis is a seaweed native to Tasmania. It's very special as it has a unique set of properties that carry across to cattle, and when consumed, it reduces methane in those animals. It's great to see a direct-to-consumer product that Sea Forest is contributing to where consumers can make a real difference themselves - enjoying low-carbon products that are better for the planet," says Rocky De Nys, Chief Scientific Officer of Sea Forest.

"We're really excited to see Gamechanger beef come to life. This is the future of beef - and we won't stop at 61 restaurants. But for now, and for only an extra buck, guests can help the planet by choosing a low methane product, simply by upgrading their favourite beef burger," says Grill'd Founder Simon Crowe.

Grill'd has always been at the forefront of championing change in the industry; from serving healthy, 100% natural and guilt-free burgers to using RSPCA approved chicken, free-range eggs, buns baked daily with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives all sourced from local suppliers.

Grill'd's burger patty production facility and 61 restaurants purchase 100% Green Power to support renewable energy regeneration in the making of their burgers, and the freshest local ingredients (solar-powered lettuce, anyone?) are always used where possible.

Grill'd has premiered a tongue-in-cheek mockumentary featuring two love-to-love characters Beefweeder and Algae and a terribly catchy seaweed jingle. The video can be viewed here.

