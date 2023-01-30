Broadridge Launches Initiative to Gift Fiduciary Training to Women and People of Color in Financial Professions

Fi360 Accredited Investment Fiduciary® Designation Training to be provided at no cost to

100 financial professionals in underrepresented groups through Envestnet and Choir collaboration

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help increase the accessibility of training for women and people of color in financial professions, global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is launching an initiative to extend its Fi360 Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) Designation Training to financial professionals from underrepresented groups at no cost. An initial group of 100 advisors will receive free training through the program, which is sponsored by Envestnet, a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness, and supported by Choir, a diversity-tech platform and conference diversity certification.

"Through this initiative, we hope to play a role in increasing the likelihood that underrepresented individuals will stay in financial services, and help them be recognized for career advancement opportunities," said John Faustino, the head of Broadridge's fiduciary training, technology and analytics business. "Additionally, financial advisors from diverse demographic groups generally have a higher percentage of clients from those groups, and more AIFs in that equation will help increase access to advisors acting in the best interest of investors."

AIF Designation Training provides those responsible for managing, or advising on, investor assets with a fundamental understanding of the principles of fiduciary duty, the standards of conduct for acting as a fiduciary, and a process for carrying out fiduciary responsibility. Fi360 is accredited by ANSI National Accreditation Board under international standard 17024 for the AIF Designation.

Envestnet is sponsoring the provision of Broadridge's AIF Designation Training for 100 individuals in underrepresented populations, including, women and people of color – the candidates for which will be identified with the help of Choir, a diversity-tech platform that aims to lift the voices of the underrepresented in the financial services industry. One of the ways candidates can be eligible for selection is to sign up for Choir's Voices platform, which connects people of color, women, and non-binary financial professionals with speaking and media opportunities. Interested individuals should also apply directly with Envestnet.

"Envestnet is proud to support the 401(k) marketplace – a market expected to triple by 20281 – and we are equally committed to the development and careers of women and people of color. With this, we believe there will be an even greater opportunity to support these populations in all of their financial needs," said Dani Fava, Envestnet's Head of Strategic Development and an Advisory Board Member for Choir. "That's why we're excited to collaborate with Broadridge and Choir on this initiative to help ensure that the number of AIF certifications mirrors growth in 401(k) assets. This program has great potential to extend the reach of valuable training for deserving individuals."

"This partnership makes us hopeful about the future of financial services," said Liv Gagnon, co-founder of Choir. "In order for this industry to represent the world we live in, it's going to require intention and action from organizations like Broadridge and Envestnet who are committed to change at a systemic level. Making the AIF Designation Training more available to historically under-resourced individuals is a phenomenal idea and we're proud to be a part of the process."

Broadridge welcomes other organizations interested in engaging in this initiative to inquire about opportunities to sponsor additional trainings.

Broadridge, Choir and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, or firm.

