NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces 2022 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company) announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2022 dividend distributions on its common stock and preferred stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:
Common Shares (CUSIP #65342V101, NYSE Ticker: NREF)
Ex Dividend
Record
Payable
Distribution
Taxable
Capital Gain
Return of
Section 199A
3/14/2022
3/15/2022
3/31/2022
$0.50000
$0.33012
$0.16988
$0.00000
$0.33012
6/14/2022
6/15/2022
6/30/2022
$0.50000
$0.33012
$0.16988
$0.00000
$0.33012
9/14/2022
9/15/2022
9/30/2022
$0.50000
$0.33012
$0.16988
$0.00000
$0.33012
12/14/2022
12/15/2022
12/30/2022
$0.50000
$0.33012
$0.16988
$0.00000
$0.33012
Totals
$2.00000
$1.32048
$0.67952
$0.00000
$1.32048
100.00 %
66.02 %
33.98 %
0.00 %
Preferred Shares (CUSIP #65342V408, NYSE Ticker: NREF PRA)
Ex Dividend
Record
Payable
Distribution
Taxable
Capital Gain
Return of
Section 199A
1/13/2022
1/14/2022
1/25/2022
$0.53125
$0.35075
$0.18050
$0.00000
$0.35075
4/13/2022
4/14/2022
4/25/2022
$0.53125
$0.35075
$0.18050
$0.00000
$0.35075
7/13/2022
7/14/2022
7/25/2022
$0.53125
$0.35075
$0.18050
$0.00000
$0.35075
10/13/2022
10/14/2022
10/25/2022
$0.53125
$0.35075
$0.18050
$0.00000
$0.35075
Totals
$2.12500
$1.40300
$0.72200
$0.00000
$1.40300
100.00 %
66.02 %
33.98 %
0.00 %
Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income allocations.
The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.
