Siag Caffè USA starts 2023 with a distribution and retail partnership

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siag Italian coffee is honored to announce a distribution partnership with the iconic Lioni Specialty Foods brand. The partnership was formed after meeting the Lioni Specialty Foods team at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show in NYC. Siag Caffè coffee products will be available in the tri-state area along with parts of NJ and PA.

"It didn't take long before realizing both of our team members had many mutual friends from their old Brooklyn neighborhoods and actually were familiar with each other. It really felt like a friends reunion and being with family while discussing our backgrounds from Naples, Sicily and New York. We are grateful to be a part of their unique line of products. We both share synergies that will advance our placement in the retail and foodservice markets. We each bring a vast understanding of the food and coffee industry together with promoting quality products at the best price," said Roberto Giliberti, CEO of Siag Caffè USA.

Siag Caffè USA is excited to start the New Year promoting Siag products which include ESE (easy serve espresso) pods, capsules, premium selection whole beans, ground coffee for both espresso and drip, spreads/creams of pistachio, almond and hazelnut-cocoa, a dark chocolate coffee bar with arabica beans and accessory kits.

Siag Caffè USA is also setting up a self-service coffee bar space presented by Gristedes at their 225 8 Ave location in Manhattan which will allow customers to sip Siag coffee while shopping.

"We look forward to new projects of this nature that bring forth our passion to continuously perfect our roasting techniques in order to offer the best of Siag," said Giliberti. "Our American dream has just begun and we are here to serve up the best experience possible. We carry our Italian roots along with a supply chain that spans the globe as we connect as one, to sip a cup of culture and goodness. We hope each sip and taste of our products brings the individual closer to their magical place, wherever their heart desires."

View original content:

SOURCE Siag Caffè USA