Novitium Energy together with Sonoco "Flipped the Switch" to launch new solar energy system

DAYTON, N.J., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, January 12th, Sonoco (Dayton, NJ), together with Novitium Energy, "Flipped the Switch" to launch the plant's new solar energy system.

From left to right: Philip Davis, Sen. Andrew Zwicker, Howard Coker, Local Councilwoman Sarah Seaboldt, Elizabeth Rhue, Jeremy Conner (CEO Novitium). (PRNewswire)

The new system purchased by Sonoco and provided by Novitium Energy, will produce approximately 1.295 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually and meet 58% of the facility's energy needs. Over the 25-year lifespan of the system, the kilowatt hours avoided via solar energy produced at Sonoco will eliminate greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 10,235.6 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide; or, the equivalent of: 1,151,738 gallons of gasoline consumed, 11,324,652 pounds of coal burned, and carbon sequestered by 169,245 trees grown from seedlings for 10 years.

Novitium Energy CEO, Jeremy Conner shared, "We are pleased to have collaborated with Sonoco. Both of our organizations feel a deep sense of responsibility to serve our local communities, where many of our employees work and live, by leading the way with renewable technologies to meet the increasing demands of our environment."

Elizabeth Rhue, VP Global Environmental, Sustainability, and Centralized Technology, Sonoco, commented, "We're excited to celebrate the first of many planned investments in solar power across our network globally. We are thankful to Novitium, our local team, and engineers who have been engaged in making this effort a success. This will bring Sonoco one step closer to meeting our emissions reduction goals."

In attendance was Senator Andrew Zwicker of District 16, Senator Zwicker presented Sonoco and Novitium Energy with a Congressional Proclamation issued by the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives. The proclamation was signed by Senator Andrew Zwicker, Assemblyman Roy Freiman, and Assemblywoman Sadaf F. Jaffer. You can see footage from the event here.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a global provider of packaging products. With net sales of approximately $5.6 billion in 2021, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world's best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, and a better world, for our customers, employees and communities. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the fourth consecutive year. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.

About Novitium Energy

Novitium Energy, A National Energy Partners Company, is a nationally renowned renewable energy development company dedicated to bringing turnkey solar solutions to nonprofit and commercial organizations. Founded in 2009, Novitium Energy helps clients realize the benefits and savings of clean energy while reducing the up-front capital investment via complimentary comprehensive assessments that include cost analysis, onsite audits, available government incentives and financing options and evaluation of commercial energy needs with the development of strategic solutions. Visit NovitiumEnergy.com, call (856) 273-5761 and follow Novitium Energy on LinkedIn.

