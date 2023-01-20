ERPHealth Lauded at N&D Symposium for Facilitating Better Patient Outcomes, Less Clinician Burnout

Youth recovery center network cites outcome tracking platform in presentation underscoring the importance of measurement-based care

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERPHealth today made public the content of a presentation delivered by Dr. Alvin A. Weaver, Jr. at the Pennsylvania 2022 Negligence & Delinquency Symposium affirming the better patient outcomes made possible by the ERPHealth platform and the impact improved results have on reducing clinician burnout rates. Dr. Weaver serves as the Director of Clinical Quality at Diversified Treatment Alternative Centers (DTAC), a network of youth-focused recovery centers that incorporates use of the ERPHealth platform into their mental health treatment of children and adolescents.

"Our country is in the midst of a mental health crisis, and sadly neither youth nor clinicians are immune," Dr. Weaver stated. "Patient 'supervision as usual' leads to only modest gains in client outcomes over time. We incorporated the ERPHealth outcome tracking platform at Diversified Treatment Alternative Centers to tailor treatment to our patients, leading to more successful recovery for our young clients and less burnout for the clinicians who treat them."

According to data from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one in six U.S. youth aged 6 – 17 experience a mental health disorder each year, and half of all mental health conditions begin by age 14.

A Mayo Clinic study released in September found that in the United States, during the winter of 2021 – 2022, 62.8% of physicians had at least one manifestation of burnout in 2021 — an all-time high, and a drastic increase from the 38.2% rate reported in 2020.

"People choose to become clinicians because they want to help people, but too many are overcome with work-related stress that cuts their careers short," ERPHealth Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Eric Gremminger said. "Research has shown that burnout rates are reduced when clinicians see improvement in their patients. Outcome tracking made possible by the ERPHealth platform provides an objective assessment of the effectiveness of the interventions being used, allowing care to be sustained or modified in real time. Use of the ERPHealth platform creates better outcomes for patients, and better outcomes for patients means less burnout for clinicians."

About Dr. Alvin A. Weaver, Jr.: Dr. Weaver serves as the Director of Clinical Quality at Diversified Treatment Alternative Centers. He is currently completing and preparing to celebrate his 25th year of service with the agency. Dr. Weaver is a lifelong learner who has achieved a Doctor of Science in Human Services as well as a Doctor of Education in Leadership and Management. He was inducted into the Warrior Run Hall of fame in 2018 for his service to the local educational and mental health communities. Dr. Weaver's research during his career has focused on serving in the field and surviving, burnout, client/student engagement, and client outcomes. He is now directing that knowledge to the ongoing maintenance and improvement of clinical quality at DTAC.

About ERPHealth: ERPHealth is an enterprise-grade technology platform that leverages the power of patient-reported data to individualize treatment, promote health equity, and position providers as industry leaders. Visit erphealth.com for more information.

