AVYA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Avaya Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Avaya between November 22, 2021 and November 29, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until March 6, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Avaya Holdings Corp. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's internal control over financial reporting was deficient in several areas; (ii) as a result of these deficiencies, the Company had failed to design and maintain effective controls over its whistleblower policies and its ethics and compliance program; (iii) the Company's deteriorating financial condition was likely to raise substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

