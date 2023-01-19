The Sleep Team At Babylon Dental Care Announces Its "New Year, New Sleep" Initiative

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep apnea expert Dr. Brown and the sleep team at Babylon Dental Care are proud to announce their "New Year, New Sleep" initiative aimed at helping the community start 2023 off right by improving their sleep quality and overall health.

Getting good sleep is important for various reasons. Adequate sleep helps to improve physical health by reducing the risk of conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure and obesity. Sleep also helps to improve mental health by reducing stress, sharpening focus, improving creativity and problem solving, while increasing feelings of well-being. Making better sleep a priority in the new year can improve your overall health and make you more productive throughout the day.

Sleep apnea is a serious issue affecting adults and harming the health of many by depriving the body of oxygen. It can lead to high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular problems. It can also cause depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues.

For a long time, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machines, or CPAPs, were the gold standard in sleep appliances. However, 20 years of data suggest that only 34% of patients are adhering to proper use of the CPAP device. Studies show that many techniques for improving compliance have had no effect, suggesting CPAP can no longer be considered the gold standard of sleep apnea treatment.

There are several examples of improper use of a CPAP machine that can make the treatment less effective or even cause harm. Some of these include:

Not using the machine consistently: CPAP therapy is most effective when used every night, but some people may stop using it because they find it uncomfortable or have difficulty adjusting to it.

Not adjusting the machine correctly: The pressure setting on the CPAP machine may need to be adjusted to match the person's needs, and if it is not set correctly, it can make the treatment less effective or even cause discomfort.

Not cleaning the machine regularly: CPAP machines and accessories need to be cleaned regularly to prevent infection and ensure the machine is working properly.

Not using the mask correctly: Using the mask incorrectly can cause leaks and make the treatment less effective.

Not getting the right size mask: A mask that is too large or too small can cause discomfort and leaks, making the treatment less effective.

Not using humidification: Dry air can cause nasal and throat irritation.

An oral appliance device is an alternative treatment option for those who are CPAP intolerant. The device works by gently repositioning the jaw and tongue to keep the airway open. Some benefits of an oral sleep appliance include:

They are custom fitted and more comfortable to wear than a CPAP machine.

They make no noise compared to loud CPAP machines.

They are portable and easy to travel with.

They do not require electricity to operate.

They are easy to clean and maintain.

It is important to consult a sleep specialist to get the proper diagnosis and treatment plan. Babylon Dental Care help patients each step of the way on their journey to better sleep and a healthier life - while staying true to the philosophy of treating patients like family and creating an experience that will exceed expectations. Dr. Brown takes great pride in helping his patients achieve optimal health by ridding them of the debilitating effects of sleep apnea. So, if you want to start the new year off right, contact the OSA team at Babylon Dental Care today to discuss if an oral sleep appliance is right for you!

