MICRODESK, A SYMETRI COMPANY, ANNOUNCES EXPANDED SUSTAINABILITY CAPABILITIES WITH ONE CLICK LCA GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

This Agreement Brings the U.S. AEC Sustainability Leader and the Worldwide Innovator in Lifecycle Assessment Together

NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microdesk, a leading provider of BIM, Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) services, announces a new partnership with One Click LCA, the world's leading construction Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) software provider.

Building LCA is a science-based methodology for quantifying the lifetime environmental impacts of a building and One Click LCA makes the assessment easy since the science is embedded in the tool. One Click LCA helps to measure and reduce the environmental impacts of buildings, achieve green building certifications, and comply with regulations that are nowadays a mandatory part of planning in many countries.

The environmental targets the construction industry is working to meet also extend to the products used to build its projects. Thus, manufacturers have begun to meet the increasing need to produce Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) to reliably quantify and communicate the lifetime environmental impact of their products. One Click LCA's Product LCA and EPD solution provide manufacturers with an easy solution to deliver third-party verified EPDs based on U.S. and international standards.

"Joining forces with One Click LCA gives Microdesk a tremendous opportunity to help our clients achieve and accelerate their goals to decarbonize the AEC industry and support sustainability," said Michael DeLacey, Chief Executive Officer, Microdesk. "We are committed to providing the most effective and innovative technologies and tools and One Click LCA delivers that with software that adds value to all facets of planning and building while supporting the environment in a meaningful way."

"One Click LCA's mission is to power the makers of a zero-carbon future and addressing the lifecycle impact of buildings and materials is at the heart of what we do," said Panu Pasanen, Chief Executive Officer, One Click LCA. "Decarbonizing construction requires a whole-life carbon approach across the value chain. Through our partnership with Microdesk and Symetri, we make our LCA offering available for a larger number of companies and with their extensive sales and consultancy team, we ensure the customers' success in achieving a carbon-free future. This partnership is a remarkable step ahead to accelerate the decarbonization of the construction and manufacturing industries."

About One Click LCA

One Click LCA is the world-leading, easy-to-use, and automated lifecycle assessment software that helps calculate and reduce the environmental impacts of buildings, infrastructure, and renovation projects as well as construction and other products. It also allows manufacturers to generate and publish third-party verified EPDs.

One Click LCA is used in over 140 countries by the leading businesses and other organizations. The software includes all construction material EPDs in the world and complies with over 60 standards and certifications. One Click LCA was founded in Finland in 2001 and has a team of over 110 people on all continents.

About Microdesk

Microdesk, a leading provider of BIM, Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) services, is dedicated to assisting design, construction, and operations teams. It has a more than 30-year history of implementing innovative technologies and processes, sustainable design, and building methodologies. Its enhanced focus on digital transformation is another example of the company's legacy in bringing new tools to the AEC industry to promote efficiency, sustainability, and the ability to address macro-economic trends including urbanization.

About Symetri

Symetri creates and provides technology solutions and services for design, engineering, construction and manufacturing businesses. We empower people to work smarter for a better future by ensuring they have access to the expertise and technology they need to improve their performance and sustainability.

Symetri was founded in Sweden in 1989 and has grown to a team of over 800 people with offices throughout Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the UK, Ireland, and the U.S. Symetri is an Autodesk Platinum Partner, Autodesk Authorised Training Centre (ATC) and Autodesk Global Service Provider. Symetri is part of Addnode Group AB, whose B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Addnode Group offers business-critical IT solutions to selected markets in both the private and public sectors.

