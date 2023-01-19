Journalism Conference to Confront Challenges of a Post-Truth World

EWTN News, Franciscan University co-sponsor conference to reclaim truth-based journalism for the 21st-century

IRONDALE, Ala., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- How can journalists committed to truth thrive in a polarized world drowning in propaganda and hostility? That will be the focus of the Journalism in a Post-Truth World Conference, March 10-11, 2023, at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

Co-sponsored by EWTN News and Franciscan University of Steubenville, the event will discuss the state of modern journalism and challenges of media ethics, bias, and covering the Catholic Church.

Renowned journalists and experts in the field of journalism and digital media will equip participants with new insights and strategies for their daily battle against threats to freedom of speech from a cancel culture, political and ideological biases, and the mainstream media's hostility to people of faith.

"There is no question that we live in a post-truth era," said Michael Warsaw, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of EWTN, "a time when objective facts are less important in shaping public opinion than emotions or feelings, and the field of journalism is both on the front lines of this new phenomenon and also an active participant in its spread across modern culture. EWTN News is pleased to partner with Franciscan University in presenting this conference. We hope this event will spark conversation among media and journalistic professionals in how to understand the post-truth era better and work to restore badly needed principles of journalism."

"A courageous commitment to truth has never been more urgent for journalists than it is today," said Father Dave Pivonka, TOR '89, president of Franciscan University. "A free and peaceful society, in which the Gospel can thrive, is just not possible unless journalists carry out their mission with integrity and honesty.

"I'm grateful to EWTN News for collaborating with us on this timely and important conference," Father Pivonka added. "I'm confident it will give participants renewed hope and many practical tools to prosper in an often hostile, biased media landscape."

In addition to speakers from Franciscan University and EWTN, the conference will feature journalists from FOX News, CNN, National Review, Washington Examiner, The Daily Signal, Catholic News Agency, The Daily Caller, GetReligion, and other outlets.

A major address will be offered by Warsaw. Other speakers and panelists include Father Pivonka; Kathryn Jean Lopez, editor of National Review Online; Lauren Green, chief religion correspondent, FOX News; Mary Katharine Ham, contributor, CNN; Terry Mattingly, founder and editor, GetReligion; Tim Graham, director of Media Analysis, Media Research Center; Carl Cannon, Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics; Tim Carney, senior political columnist, Washington Examiner; Terry Mattingly, founder and editor, GetReligion; and Mary Margaret Olohan, senior reporter, The Daily Signal.

To register or for more information, go to franciscan.edu/journalism-in-a-post-truth-world/.

Those who cannot attend in person may register for the livestream or view recordings after the conference.

In its 42nd year, EWTN is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to more than 400 million television households in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the largest Catholic websites in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

One of only 15 faithfully Catholic universities endorsed by the Cardinal Newman Society, Franciscan University of Steubenville continues to lead the renaissance of Catholic higher education called for in Ex corde Ecclesiae.

Franciscan University, founded in 1946 by friars of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Province of the Third Order Regular of St. Francis of Penance, integrates excellent academic programs with a dynamic faith environment to serve 2,500 students from all 50 states and 17 countries on campus and an additional 900 students online.

Ranked in the top tier of Midwest universities by U.S. News & World Report since 1998, Franciscan offers over 100 programs of study including 45 undergraduate degrees, 12 graduate programs, and 17 online programs—all grounded in Franciscan's acclaimed Catholic core curriculum.

Home to the largest undergraduate Theology Program in the U.S., Franciscan also has a well-regarded Priestly Discernment Program, which has seen over 250 members ordained to the priesthood since 1985.

For more about Franciscan University of Steubenville and its mission to educate, evangelize, and send forth Spirit-filled disciples of Jesus Christ, visit Franciscan.edu or connect with Franciscan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

