Straive featured as a Product Challenger in AI & Analytics in ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center - Customer Experience Services 2022 Global Report

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Straive (erstwhile SPi Global), a well-recognized leader in delivering technology-driven solutions for Content, EdTech, and Data, has been named a Product Challenger in AI & Analytics by advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services 2022 global report. Straive has been featured in multiple quadrants, including Digital Operations, Work from Home Services & Social Media CX Services, owing to its continuous emphasis on elevating customer experience through continuous process innovation and operational excellence.



ISG Provider LensTM is a practitioner-led service provider comparison. Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation.

With 15+ years of experience as a preferred partner to leading global organizations, Straive's capabilities encompass end-to-end omnichannel support solutions, advanced delivery centers, global language capabilities, and 24/7 availability of subject matter experts. With the help of technology, a data-led approach, and support agents specialized across various disciplines, Straive drives customer engagement efficiently across diverse industry segments, including publishing (scientific/professional), education, information services, banking, insurance, and logistics, among others. Straive's technology solutions suite is tailored to create enriching customer experiences.

On the feature, Ratan Datta, President and CEO, Straive, said, "More and more enterprises now realize the value of adopting a technology and data-driven approach to improve customer engagement and satisfaction. Straive's feature in the ISG Provider LensTM is a testament to our knowledge, our track record in Customer Experience services, and a clear vision and roadmap. We have blended subject matter expertise with a data-driven approach and adoption of AI/ML, Automation, and other new technologies to create and deliver superior customer experiences."

The ISG Report noted, "Straive is investing in high-skilled domain & subject matter experts while developing niche Customer Experience capabilities with data management as a key focus area. Straive's high-growth verticals include EdTech, Publishing, Media, and BFSI."

Straive has a strong and established CX practice focused on improving the customer experience, with product and technical support as one of the major offerings, along with lead generation. With more than 18,000 employees, including dedicated customer service personnel, and operations spread across seven countries, the company offers back-office services, sales & marketing support, multilingual support, and content operations in 10+ languages. Straive has also created a dedicated lab to foster innovation, create industry benchmarks and co-create solutions with clients.

About Straive (erstwhile SPi Global)

Straive is a market-leading content technology enterprise that provides data services, subject matter expertise (SME), and technology solutions to multiple domains, such as research content, e-Learning/EdTech, and data/information providers. With a client base scoping 30 countries worldwide, Straive's multi-geographical resource pool is strategically located in seven countries: Singapore (headquarters), India, Philippines, USA, Nicaragua, Vietnam, and UK.

