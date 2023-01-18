Spiro™ Promotes Amber Braband to Global Chief People & Culture Officer

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiro™, part of the GES collective, today announced the promotion of Amber Braband to Global Chief People & Culture Officer. In her new and expanded role, Braband will continue to help direct Spiro's operations, talent acquisition, learning and development efforts, oversee compensation, performance management and many other aspects of the Spiro employee experience.

Prior to landing her new role, Braband worked as Spiro's Vice President of People and Culture. During that time, she laid the groundwork for the company's cultural operations and designed and implemented initiatives that enhanced and supported diversity, inclusion and equity practices companywide. She also proved instrumental in creating and maintaining a network of programs that meet and cater to employee needs, including launching employee recognition efforts and hosting events that boost engagement and improve overall company culture.

"Amber has demonstrated a proven ability to develop and cultivate a company culture that breeds creativity, innovation and encourages the acquisition and retention of top talent," said Spiro President Jeff Stelmach, of Braband's promotion. "She's been instrumental in making our team members feel valued and recognized, and she'll continue to do so on an even broader scale in her new role."

Braband has more than two decades of experience leading global teams and handling the strategic execution of employee-involved programs and initiatives in technology and supply chain management, among other industries. Lauded for her contributions relating to operations, business development, people and culture, and organizational effectiveness, Braband is also an Eastern Illinois University graduate, a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and an advisory council and chief member for the George Washington University School of Business.

Braband assumes her new position at Spiro effective immediately. For more on Spiro, visit ThisIsSpiro.com.

About Spiro

Spiro™ is the global brand experience agency for the NEW NOW™. We bring together our legacy of excellence in the events and experiences space to develop truly integrated solutions for our clients. As part of the GES Collective, our business solutions include the services that we have been entrusted with for decades: global meetings and events, exhibitions, brand experiences, and venue services. Spiro now offers new resources and capabilities to deliver future-forward enhanced services for our clients, including thought leadership and innovation, spatial narrative and immersive storytelling, virtual and hybrid event production, and monetization and measurement strategy. For more about Spiro, visit www.ThisIsSpiro.com.

