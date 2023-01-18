SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Officers and Directors Under Investigation for Possible False Statements in Connection with Merger

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating potential derivative claims on behalf of shareholders of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) relating to possible false and misleading statements to investors in connection with the company's June 2021 reverse merger.

On June 22, 2021, Talkspace, formerly a private company, completed a reverse merger with Hudson Executive Investment Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company, and thereafter began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Class action securities lawsuits are currently pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and the Delaware Chancery Court in which plaintiffs allege that Talkspace and several of its current and former officers and directors made false and misleading statements concerning multiple aspects of the company's business as well as the due diligence conducted by Hudson in connection with the merger. Following the merger, Talkspace's market value has steadily fallen in the wake of negative disclosures. Nasdaq recently sent the company a delisting notice due to the price of its stock trading below $1 per share for 30 consecutive days.

The Schubert Firm is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by Talkspace's officers and directors in connection with these allegations.

