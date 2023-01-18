PRIVACY ALERT: LastPass Under Investigation for Data Breach of Customer Information and Password Vaults

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the personal information and password vaults of customers of LastPass US LP, a provider of password management solutions.

According to the company, the incident began in August 2022 when "an unauthorized party gained access to portions of the LastPass development environment through a single compromised developer account and took portions of source code and some proprietary LastPass technical information." Then, in November 2022, the company announced that "an unauthorized party, using information obtained in the August 2022 incident, was able to gain access to certain elements of our customers' information," later clarifying that the information included "a backup of customer vault data" as well as "customer account information and related metadata including company names, end-user names, billing addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers, and the IP addresses from which customers were accessing the LastPass service."

If your personal information and/or password vault was impacted by this incident, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to LastPass's security practices.

