New service from ShowingTime+ enables agents to deliver beautiful, dynamic listings with less hassle

SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group brand ShowingTime+ ℠ has launched Listing Media Services in select markets. It is the first of two next-generation listing marketing products from the software suite that will transform the way real estate agents prepare and market their for-sale listings. Listing Media Services is currently available in Milwaukee, Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles, with Tampa and Orlando coming online in a few days, and other markets having access to the service soon.

Listing Media Services is a technology-enabled real estate photography service that offers agents comprehensive media packages to make their listings stand out in any market. With just a few clicks, agents can schedule a professional photographer with on-demand booking to capture all the media they need to build a compelling listing. This includes high-resolution listing photos, an interactive floor plan with embedded virtual tour and listing photos, downloadable floor plans, aerial photos and more — delivered on time, neatly packaged and easily shared.

The interactive floor plan is automatically syndicated to Zillow®, Redfin® and select multiple listing services. The listing then receives specialized exposure and unique filters in search results on Zillow and Trulia® and is featured in dedicated emails to shoppers.

Listing Media Services' easy scheduling, consistent availability and reliable service take the guesswork out of ordering listing media for agents. Agents simply select their media package, schedule a photographer and enter a few details about the property. From there, ShowingTime+'s experienced professionals deliver beautiful, engaging media for every listing, when the agent needs it.

"We want to help agents effortlessly deliver standout listings that wow their sellers and help win over potential buyers," said Cynthia Taylor, vice president of product for ShowingTime+. "Listing Media Services cuts down on the time agents spend preparing a listing so they can focus on the high-touch, high-value work they do as a trusted adviser for their clients."

Spotlighting a seller's home is more important than ever as listings linger on the market and home prices continue to decline . Higher mortgage rates and the subsequent pullback in home-buyer demand mean sellers and their agents are facing more days on market for their properties and less negotiating power than during the frenzied pandemic market.

A key to unlocking listing engagement with potential buyers is to give them the immersive, digital home shopping experience they want. Homes on Zillow with a 3D Home tour and/or interactive floor plan were saved by users 78% more often than homes without a virtual tour.1

Listing Media Services brings together photography services and high-quality, immersive listing media, giving agents everything they need to create interactive, save-worthy listings. (PRNewswire)

For home sellers, interactive listing media is no longer optional. In fact, most sellers (70%) say they are more likely to hire an agent who includes virtual tours and/or interactive floor plans in their services.2 First-time home sellers now see their agent's use of rich listing media as essential to bringing in a higher sale price. Nearly 2 in 5 (39%) recent first-time sellers3 think they could have gotten a higher sale price with better listing photos, and 1 in 4 (25%) say a virtual home tour would have helped boost their bottom line.4 Listing Media Services makes it easy for agents to deliver the interactive listing media that home sellers want and home shoppers expect.

Listing Media Services forms the foundation for ShowingTime+'s premium listing marketing product, Listing Showcase ℠, launching in select markets later this year. Building on Listing Media Services' beautiful, easy-to-book media packages, Listing Showcase will enable agents to create a premium, customizable listing that stands out on Zillow and puts their personal brand front and center.

Listing Media Services joins the ShowingTime+ suite of technology and tools that help agents highlight their brand, streamline processes and increase productivity. Interested agents can sign up to hear from ShowingTime+ about when Listing Media Services and Listing Showcase will be available in their market.

About ShowingTime+

ShowingTime+℠ is modernizing real estate for the benefit of all agents, brokers and multiple listing services (MLSs). A brand of Zillow Group, Inc., ShowingTime+ provides products and services to help real estate professionals streamline their businesses and deliver elevated experiences to their customers.

The ShowingTime+ technology suite includes ShowingTime®, dotloop®, Bridge Interactive®, Listing Media Services, and soon, Listing Showcase℠. ShowingTime+ products are used by hundreds of MLSs representing more than 1 million real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy®; HotPads®; and ShowingTime+℠, which houses ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop® and interactive floor plans. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

1 Zillow Group internal research, collected May–December 2022

2 Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report, 2022

3 Defined as Americans who sold a home they owned for the first time within the past two years

4 This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Zillow November 9–11, 2022. The group surveyed comprised 2,069 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, among whom 110 sold a home they owned for the first time within the past two years. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

