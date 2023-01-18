Cordance Appoints Sharon Love as Chief Executive Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordance today announced that Sharon Love has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective January 3, 2023. Love succeeds John Bennett, who will be assuming an advisory role with the company.

Love is a seasoned technology executive with experience across investing and operations. She was previously President & CEO of Community Brands, where she transformed Community's revenue streams to create a high-margin, double-digit growth business, and oversaw improvements to its product portfolio, customer delivery and cloud operations. Before her role with Community Brands, Love held executive roles with Social Solutions Global, CentralSquare Technologies NCR, Lenovo, FedEx and Dell. She also sits on the boards of Karmak and Yellowbird.

"I am proud to take on the CEO role and am eager to advance the promising strategy John and his team have put in motion," said Love. "Cordance is a launchpad for great leaders and businesses in the software industry. I look forward to working with the Cordance team and carrying on our mission of enabling these impressive entrepreneurs to build the next generation of category-defining technology companies."

"I'm happy to pass the reins of Cordance to Sharon's very capable hands," said John Bennett, outgoing CEO of Cordance. "I am confident she is the right leader at this important time for the company to oversee our continued growth and work with leading software entrepreneurs. I wish her and the entire Cordance team continued success."

Cordance ( cordance.co ) is dedicated to accelerating the growth of vertically focused business-to-business (B2B) software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies through acquisition and long-term tactical and financial guidance. Cordance's team of experienced operators and subject-matter experts have a passion for software and building businesses, and partner with founders to help them scale their businesses and realize their companies' full potential. Cordance seeks businesses with strong leadership and high potential for profitable growth to work together to increase year-over-year revenue, company efficiency, and impact. Cordance is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

