SUNDANCE ASCAP MUSIC CAFÉ MARKS 25 YEARS AT THE SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL, CELEBRATING THE MAGIC OF MUSIC IN FILM WITH LIVE PERFORMANCES FROM AMIGO THE DEVIL, SHA'LEAH NIKOLE AND SLAM POETS FT. SAUL WILLIAMS, MOMOLU S K STEWART AND JOSÉ SOTO

ASCAP Screen Time Makes In-Person Debut with Conversations Between Jamojaya Composer Roger Suen and Director Justin Chon, and The Deepest Breath Composer Nainita Desai and Director Laura McGann

NEW YORK , Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toasting 25 years of partnership with the Sundance Film Festival, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) returns to the festival in person for the first time since 2020 with the 25th annual Sundance ASCAP Music Café. The Café highlights the natural bond between music and the movies, promising an afternoon of exclusive performances and insightful conversations featuring ASCAP songwriters and composers on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 2:00–5:00 PM at The Park, 950 Iron Horse Drive in Park City, Utah.

The Sundance ASCAP Music Café showcases some of today's most exciting songwriters and composers, and this year's musical guests will include singer-songwriter Amigo the Devil, whose take on folk experiments with a mix of country, rock and heavy metal influences, and emerging songwriter Sha'Leah Nikole, who has shared the stage with and provided vocals on songs with musical titans including Beyoncé, Ledisi and Stevie Wonder. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning film SLAM, acclaimed poet, hip-hop musician, producer, actor and director Saul Williams, SLAM artist/poet Momolu S K Stewart and National Poetry Slam finalist José Soto will perform to close out the day.

ASCAP Screen Time, the ASCAP interview series about the craft and business of music for screens, makes its in-person debut, hosting two special conversations on some of the festival's most anticipated films. Longtime collaborators director Justin Chon and composer Roger Suen will discuss their latest project Jamojaya, and composer Nainita Desai, alongside director Laura McGann, will examine her approach to scoring the highly anticipated premiere of The Deepest Breath.

"It's been 25 years since we launched our first Sundance ASCAP Music Café to celebrate the magic of music in film! That makes it extra special to be back in person in Park City this year," said Loretta Muñoz, ASCAP Assistant Vice President, Membership. "We are thrilled to continue the tradition of spotlighting talented ASCAP members and creating an intimate space to discover those creators whose music captivates audiences around the globe."

To view a complete schedule of performances and get to know the Café artists, visit http://www.ascap.com/sundance2023 . For the latest information on ASCAP events at the Sundance Film Festival, follow ASCAP on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and through the event hashtag, #ASCAPMusicCafe.

Music in Film

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival includes many films and audio/visual projects that prominently feature the music of ASCAP's composer and songwriter members. ASCAP composers and foreign affiliates who have scored Festival films and audio/visual projects this year are listed below and more information can be found at https://www.ascap.com/sundancecomposers2023 .

Hans Zimmer & David Fleming (The Night Logan Woke Up), Michael Abels (Landscape with Invisible Hand), John Powell (Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie), Nainita Desai (The Deepest Breath), Kwes (Rye Lane), Marcelo Zarvos (Cassandro), Leonardo Heiblum (Brujería), Nathan Matthew David (Stephen Curry: Underrated), Mark Sonnenblick & Noah Galvin (Original songs for Theater Camp), Tunde Jegede (Mami Wata), Nathan Halpern (PLAN C), Roger Suen (Jamojaya), Evgueni Galperine & Sacha Galperine (The Pod Generation), Robin Coudert (Other People's Children), Samora Pinderhudges & Christopher Pattishall (Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project), Alice Englert & Cameron Tuliloa McArthur (Bad Behaviour), Richard Reed Parry (Eileen), Denisse Ojeda (Bad Press), Samantha Crain (Fancy Dance), Ramachandra Borcar (The Longest Goodbye), Gary Gunn (A Thousand and One), Greg Danner (A Little Prayer), Michael Lee Bishop (Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out), Amine Bouhafa (Animalia), Dan Braun & Charlie Braun (AUM: The Cult at the End of the World), Nigel Westlake (Blueback), Ali Helnwein (Bravo, Burkina!), James Latimer (Call Me Mommy), Judith Berkson (Christopher at Sea), Hans Appelqvist (Claudio's Song), Dean Hurley (Divinity), Marc Riordan (fur), Demian Galvez (Going Varsity in Mariachi), Tim Hecker (Infinity Pool), Bobak Lotfipour (King Coal, Run Rabbit Run), Sterling Hampton (Kylie), Olivia Block, Whitney Johnson & Okkyung Lee (Last Things), Paloma Peñarrubia (MAMACRUZ), Neo Muyanga (Milisuthando), Matt Friedman (Mirror Party), Augustus Muller (My Animal), David "lil'dave" Adams (OURIKA!), Patrick Jonsson (Scrapper), Irya Gmeyner & Martin Hederos (Slow), Edvard Egilsson (Smoke Sauna Sisterhood), Robin Pecknold (The Dalles), Luigi Allemano (The Flying Sailor), Olivier Alary & Johannes Malfatti (Twice Colonized), Charles Harvey Spears (Weapons and Their Names), John Jennings Boyd (Young. Wild. Free.) and Taliana Katz (Mutt).

This year Sundance is also welcoming back several feature films as encore screenings as part of their "Special Screenings" and "From the Collection" series. These films feature works from the following ASCAP composers and foreign affiliates:

Marius De Vries (Coda, Navalny), Questlove (director of Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)), Saul Williams (SLAM), Zviad Mgebry (Klondike), Matt Robertson (Navalny), Dan Gatto (The Doom Generation).

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 900,000 members representing more than 17 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

