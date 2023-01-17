Sayata Deepens Technology Expertise With New Vice President of R&D

The insurance placement platform doubles down on its commitment to technology leadership within commercial insurance with the addition of VP of R&D Shachar Gidron.

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayata , the leading marketplace for insurance brokers and carriers to easily scale their SMB portfolios, announced Shachar Gidron joined the organization as VP R&D.

Mr. Gidron will oversee the technological vision and development at Sayata, guiding the technology team in further innovating the leading digital distribution platform built for insurance brokers.

Previously, Mr. Gidron was VP of R&D at Model9, a startup serving large enterprises. At Model9, he led the engineering department delivering on the promise of managing petabytes of data from legacy mainframe systems to multi-cloud solutions. Before Model9, Shachar rose from Software Engineer to Director of Engineering at Via, a leading TransitTech solution that improves transportation efficiencies for municipalities and transit operators. At Via, he built the sales-engineering department from the ground up, providing product and technology scoping to the global sales teams.

He joins the Sayata Executive team, reporting to Sayata's CEO, Asaf Lifshitz.

Mr. Gidron commented, "There is a tremendous value that technology can bring to the insurance community. Sayata is already alleviating the often time-consuming work of finding and purchasing business insurance. I'm thrilled at the prospect of implementing solutions that continue to improve the daily lives of all parties - the SMB, broker, and insurance providers."

Mr. Lifshitz added, "Shachar brings a wealth of experience solving difficult technological problems with creative, practical solutions that address the customer need. This approach will be crucial as we continue to help insurance professionals more efficiently find and secure insurance for SMBs."

About Sayata

The Sayata platform removes the burden of the quote-bind-issue process allowing insurance professionals to seamlessly secure more insurance policies for their SMB clients in a fraction of the time. Sayata provides an end-to-end technological solution along with educational tools, giving our partners the ability to grow their book quickly and efficiently.

