Deloitte Sponsors World Economic Forum Centre for Trustworthy Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced it is a founding sponsor of the World Economic Forum's new Centre for Trustworthy Technology to promote and facilitate ethical technology. The Centre's mission is focused on the responsible production and use of emerging technologies, such as, the metaverse, blockchain, digital reality, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence.

The Centre is being established as a nonprofit associated with World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR). The Patrick J. McGovern Foundation is also a founding sponsor of the Centre.

"Emerging technologies offer immense potential to change the world for good," said Joe Ucuzoglu, Deloitte Global CEO. "We are proud to collaborate with the World Economic Forum and the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation to lead in furthering the ethical adoption and responsible decision-making of these promising technologies. When technology is built in a purposeful way it can benefit businesses, people, and society overall."

Deloitte's support of the Centre is the latest step in the organization's ongoing commitment to build trust in technology and expand the equitable opportunities of a tech-savvy world to all people. A dedicated Technology Trust Ethics practice sits within the organization's U.S. Purpose Office to champion these efforts, which include:

framework to help organizations determine the ethical implications of emerging tech and guide responsible decision-making, operation, and governance

Ethical tech awareness and practices within Deloitte through training and direct engagement with professionals

Controls to conduct ethical technology reviews of Deloitte processes and technologies used in the organization, steered by an internal leadership committee

Thought leadership uncovering enterprise technology risks and opportunities, and actions to anticipate and address its potential effects

Collaboration with other leading businesses and institutions across multiple industries to learn, develop, and adopt responsible data and AI practices, such as the Data & Trust Alliance

"Last year, Deloitte launched a first-of-its-kind survey, polling nearly 1,800 executives, revealing that while businesses are moving forward with emerging tech, 90% lack a framework to guide its ethical development and use," said Beena Ammanath, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. leader of Deloitte's Technology Trust Ethics practice. "Even with positive intent, unintended consequences of technology can create harms the designers and users of tech may never have foreseen. By recognizing the potential for far-reaching implications, organizations can contribute towards a tech-enabled future that delivers more benefits and fewer harms."

As a founding sponsor, Deloitte will help the Centre achieve its strategic priorities through activities that include: creating tools and frameworks that promote ethical technology development and use; facilitating knowledge sharing among technology leaders across the public and private sectors; publishing insights to raise awareness about the importance of trustworthy technology; and exploring ways to adopt technology to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Additionally, the Centre will present opportunities to convene stakeholders from government, business, academia and society to shape the agenda on ethical and trustworthy technology. A member of Deloitte will also serve on the Centre's board of directors.

Read more about the Centre for Trustworthy Technology and Deloitte's Technology Trust Ethics practice. To learn about Deloitte's efforts to make an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society, visit Purpose at Deloitte.

