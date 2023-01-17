CME Group to Launch Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday Weekly Options on February 13

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will expand its suite of weekly options expiries for its Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 futures with the launch of Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday Weekly options on February 13, pending regulatory review. These new weekly options contracts will complement the existing Friday Weeklies, End-of-Month and Quarterly options on Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 futures.

"Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options have become among the most actively traded equity index products at CME Group, achieving a combined record volume increase in 2022 of more than 50% year-over-year," said Paul Woolman, Executive Director of Equity Products at CME Group. "As demand for additional short-dated equity options continues to grow, we are building on our longstanding partnership with Nasdaq and S&P Dow Jones Indices to allow our clients to take advantage of our deeply liquid underlying futures markets to hedge or trade with enhanced flexibility and precision."

Interest and trading activity around Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 options continues to grow, with more than 6.6 million combined contracts traded to date. Additionally, the expansion of these weekly options builds on the deep liquidity established in Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 futures, which both had record average daily volume (ADV) years in 2022:

Record Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV of 1,453,985 contracts

Record Micro E-Mini S&P 500 futures ADV of 1,370,415 contracts

"Nasdaq is excited to enhance our partnership with CME Group and provide access to the world's most innovative companies via the Nasdaq-100," said Cameron Lilja, Vice President and Global Head of Index Product and Operations at Nasdaq. "The Nasdaq-100 represents one of the world's preeminent large-cap growth indexes, and the expansion of our suite of options supports the investment community with more versatile tools as investors look to manage risk and meet investment objectives."

"S&P Dow Jones Indices is committed to strengthening market transparency through the utilization and liquid ecosystem of its independent and rules-based indices such as the S&P 500," said Tim Brennan, Head of Capital Markets at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "By CME Group offering additional expirations based on this iconic and historic benchmark, market participants will have more index-related insights on risks, returns and opportunities in the U.S. equity markets."

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

