Bloomfield Robotics announces investments from Kubota Corporation and Oeneo

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomfield Robotics (hereinafter "Bloomfield" or "the company"), a Pittsburgh-based company that develops AI-driven plant imaging technology for use in specialty crops, announces investments from Kubota Corporation (hereinafter "Kubota") and Oeneo Group SA (hereinafter "Oeneo").

Kubota, a world leader in the design and manufacture of agricultural tractors, is renewing its investment and strengthening its commitment to Bloomfield. The aim of this deepened relationship with Bloomfield is to ensure that each farm vehicle becomes a platform for continuous data collection to assess both the health and performance of each plant in the specialty crop sector.

One of Kubota's global initiatives is to develop solutions that enhance productivity and food safety. In this, this investment reflects Kubota's confidence in Bloomfield's ability to provide plant-level insights to help growers make more informed management decisions.

"Through partnership between Kubota and Bloomfield, we believe that we can provide more precise and efficient farm operations and create new values for farmers by collaborating with some of both companies' technology, products and services." remarks Koji Hasegawa, Kubota Corporation, GM of Innovation Center Silicon Valley.

Oeneo's investment is driven by how this particularly powerful technology is indeed promising for the wine industry. The investment provides Bloomfield with direct access to Oeneo's 10,000 customers in the wine industry worldwide. Oeneo's deep relationships with its customers will enhance Bloomfield's ability to provide specific analysis for each wine region and grape variety.

"This partnership with Bloomfield is aligned with Oeneo's development strategy to build a complete and innovative offer for winegrowers. It will allow us to accelerate our own initiatives, in particular in response to the impacts of climate change. In the vineyard, we want to offer our clients new indicators, enabling them to make the most relevant decisions possible, to secure the quality and quantity of the wine production. These developments will be carried out jointly with the Vivelys teams. "explains Dominique Tourneix, CEO of the Oeneo Group.

These investments by Kubota and Oeneo will reinforce Bloomfield's commitment to partner with leading players in its strategic markets.

"Our partnerships with Kubota and Oeneo are examples of how we want to service the entire specialty crop supply chain by serving our primary customer: the grower. We believe that by providing actionable, plant-level information to growers that can be used to make more informed management decisions, then we can create greater connectivity within the supply chain and deliver more value to each partner that is responsible for managing our food system." – says Mark DeSantis, Bloomfield Robotics, CEO."

Additional institutional investments from The Yield Lab Asia Pacific Fund Pte. Ltd.; WGD Opportunity Fund, L.P. C/O WGD Capital, LP; Pasudeco & Co. Holdings Pte. Ltd; and M7 Ace NEO, LLC among other investors will allow the company to grow the team, deploy the technology to more customers and continue to develop the technology to serve the entire specialty crop industry.

About Kubota Corporation

Kubota provides solutions leveraging a diverse range of products, technologies, and services, in the fields of food, water, and the environment, all of which are indispensable parts of our lives. We are engaged in wide range of business; agricultural solutions that support the world's diet, water-related solutions that regenerate and deliver safe water, and living environment solutions that support comfortable lifestyles and industry. We pay close attention to opinions from actual work sites. Also, we value a hands-on approach that gives form to customers' real needs, while also working to address social issues on a global scale. From one grain of rice and one drop of water to the foundations of society and industry, Kubota solutions support people's lives.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value-added technological closures through its Diam and Pietec ranges.

Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau , Boisé, Millet, Fine Northern Oak and Galileo, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, systems).

We are passionate about the art and culture of wine, conscious of the urgent environmental and societal challenges facing our world, and firmly believe that enlightened innovation must serve the common good. We want to use our strengths and expertise to serve the wine industry's sustainable development as we innovate to uphold the great history of wine.

About Bloomfield Robotics

Bloomfield Robotics is a Pittsburgh-based company that develops AI-driven plant imaging technology for use in specialty crops. Bloomfield's mission is to make every farm vehicle a continuous data collection platform that assesses the health and performance of every plant in the specialty crop space by providing plant-level insights to help growers make more informed management decisions.

