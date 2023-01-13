InventHelp Inventors Develop Personal Care Tool for Removing Back Hair (BRK-4185)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a handy tool that would allow a man to shave his own back hair and without the embarrassment of asking another person for help," said one of two inventors, from Odenville, Ala., "so we invented THE SASQUATCH. Our design increases leverage and control and it would offer an improved alternative to conventional methods of removing unwanted back hair."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective tool for removing unwanted back hair. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it saves time and effort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a discreet, adjustable and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for men. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4185, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

