Daviess County Bourbon and Ducks Unlimited announce three-year partnership

Beginning in 2023, the entire family of Daviess County Bourbon variants will be designated as Proud Partner of Ducks Unlimited

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ducks Unlimited (DU) and Daviess County Bourbon announced they have entered into a three-year partnership that designates the entire family of Daviess County Bourbon variants as Proud Partner of Ducks Unlimited – the highest partnership designation offered by the organization. The partnership officially commences in January 2023.

(PRNewswire)

As Proud Partner, the Daviess County Bourbon brand family will soon feature a DU logo on all variant labels and other trade marketing materials, potentially to include in-store displays. The partnership also provides opportunities to engage in awareness-building programs through DU and Daviess County communications channels.

"We are excited to expand the relationship with the Daviess County brand," said DU Managing Director of Corporate Relations Jim Alexander. "Our joint introduction of Daviess County Double Barrel Bourbon in 2021 was a resounding success, both with our membership and the public at large, and the experience cemented our partnership. We welcome the entire Daviess County brand family as Proud Partners, and we are eager to activate our partnership throughout the coming months and years."

Launched in partnership between Lux Row Distillers (makers of Daviess County Bourbon) and DU 2021, Daviess County Double Barrel Bourbon proudly featured the DU logo, which will now be found on all Daviess County Bourbon variants. Additionally, DU supported the partnership through an ad in Ducks Unlimited Magazine, editorial support in other DU media channels and a series of DU premier events. DU plans a similar level of support to the entire Daviess County Bourbon brand family throughout the partnership period, including sponsorship opportunities for Daviess County Bourbon at the DU National Convention.

"Aligning the entire Daviess County Bourbon brand family with DU and its members and supporters was a logical next step, following our successful partnership when launching Daviess County Double Barrel Bourbon in 2021," said Eric Winter, whiskey brand manager at Luxco. "DU members, along with other outdoor enthusiasts, have shown their appreciation for, and enjoyment of, premium bourbon. We are excited to expand our association with them by including the Proud Partner message on all Daviess County Bourbon bottles and packaging. Additionally, we look forward to finding other ways to connect with these groups as a Proud Partner over the next three years and potentially beyond."

The Daviess County Bourbon family is available at retailers nationwide at a price range of $40-50 per 750ml bottle. For more information regarding the Daviess County Bourbon Proud Partner designation, visit www.ducks.org . Follow DU's Twitter feed – @DUNews1937 – to get the most up-to-date news from Ducks Unlimited.

About Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America's continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 15 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science and dedicated to program efficiency, DU works toward the vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever. For more information on our work, visit www.ducks.org .

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com .

CONTACTS:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR Carrie Patterson, Ducks Unlimited 314-540-3865 901-758-3980 patrick@byrnepr.net cpatterson@ducks.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lux Row Distillers