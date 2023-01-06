VWE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Vintage Wine Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Vintage Wine between October 13, 2021 and September 13, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until January 13, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to a material weakness related to its inventory controls and procedures, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to report inventory metrics; (2) the Company understated its overhead burden in certain quarters, thereby overstating its adjusted EBITDA; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Vintage Wine was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

