VIVID EV announces they will be exhibiting at the PGA Show 2023

Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVID EV is thrilled to announce that they will be exhibiting at the PGA Show in Orlando, Florida. As one of the leading companies focused on producing Lithium Neighborhood Electric Vehicles, VIVID EV is excited to showcase their models at this event. In addition to exhibiting at the PGA Show, VIVID EV is looking forward to meeting with their current and potential new dealers to expand their growing dealer network.

PGA Show Booth #3551

Want to learn more? Reach out to Chris@vivid-ev.com

