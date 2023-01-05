ProChem Energy Services, a Creedence Company, Updates Legal Name and Unifies National Branding Under Creedence Energy Services

Continued growth and unification for one of the top independent providers of production chemicals

MINOT, N.D., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creedence Energy Services, LLC ("Creedence"), a portfolio company of Tower Arch Capital, joined forces with ProChem Energy Services, Inc. ("ProChem") in early 2021 to create a leading, independent production chemical company. The partnership with John Turner, John Eric Turner, and the entire ProChem team has helped the combined company service tens of thousands of oil and gas wells across leading basins in North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

John Eric Turner, President of ProChem, said, "My father (John Turner) and I, as major shareholders, could not be happier with the partnership with Creedence. It has been a great fit for the ProChem team. Together, we have seen tremendous growth, and we are excited to take this next step towards further unifying our organization. I am certain this initiative will help us better serve our customers, align our team members, and make us a better company."

To further support this successful partnership and to better communicate the company's collective scale, scope, and reach, ProChem recently updated its legal name to Creedence, Inc. As a result, the consolidated company will be unifying its branding under Creedence Energy Services across all locations and operations.

"This is a major milestone for Creedence," said Dave Parkin, Partner at Tower Arch Capital. "Since the combination of Creedence and ProChem in 2021, the company has continued to innovate and deliver industry leading service to its customers. This brand unification will intensify the value of our service and technology offerings across the U.S. while eliminating any confusion around the Creedence and ProChem partnership."

"The consolidated Creedence Energy Services brand will help us represent a more unified organization for our customers, suppliers, and partners," added Kevin Black, CEO of Creedence. "While the company has grown rapidly, its commitment to service, safety, and technical excellence has not changed. The collective entrepreneurial spirit that has distinguished us since our founding, combined with an impeccable safety record, will continue to lead us forward through our next phase of growth."

For additional information on Creedence Energy Services and its geographic reach, product and service offerings, or technical capabilities, please visit www.creedence-energy.com.

About Creedence Energy Services

Headquartered in Minot, North Dakota, Creedence Energy Services is one of the leading providers of production chemicals and services for oil and gas producers in the United States. Creedence specializes in supplying leading scale, corrosion, and other production chemicals to oil and gas operators. With fourteen offices across four states and over 250 employees, Creedence offers the people, capabilities, and vision to serve the needs of a major, super major, and independent producers alike. For more information, please visit www.creedence-energy.com.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Tower Arch Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm. Tower Arch seeks to partner with and grow high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch brings operational, consulting, and financial expertise to companies to help them improve their operations, scale, and grow. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with revenue between $20 million and $150 million or EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

