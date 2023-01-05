WLOX Careers
Hershey to Webcast Fourth-Quarter Conference Call

Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter sales and earnings results on Thursday, February 2, 2023, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date. The company will host the conference call via a live webcast on the Hershey corporate website.  Please click here and navigate to "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" for webcast details.

The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company)
