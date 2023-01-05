CoverEase Partners With Ethos to Make Life Insurance Easy

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoverEase, a digital insurance broker, announced today the addition of Ethos' life insurance to their digital offering. Ethos allows CoverEase customers the ability to instantly quote and purchase life insurance policies for up to $2 million in coverage, without a medical exam or blood test. In minutes, customers can get coverage placed starting from $7 a month.

"By connecting our customers with Ethos and their flexible and affordable coverage, we're building on our promise to make insurance lighting fast, easy and awesome for everyone," CEO Shawn Marie Edgington shared.

CoverEase + Ethos are simplifying the life insurance purchasing process through exclusive technology that creates a seamless customer experience. AI is leveraged through the company's real-time underwriting process, eliminating the typical requirements of a phone interview, medical exam, blood tests and more.

Since launching in early 2022, CoverEase has bridged the gap between the digital and the traditional processes of shopping and buying business insurance, employee benefits and now, life insurance. CoverEase uses decades of best practices research, plus today's most advanced InsureTech to un-complicate the complicated. The results, a lightning fast, easy and awesome way to shop, compare and buy the insurance businesses and their employees need most.

About CoverEase:

CoverEase, a digital insurance broker, has reinvented the way businesses shop, purchase, and save on their insurance products. CoverEase uses advanced technology to offer an online "Amazon-like" shopping experience from the best insurance brands in the country. CoverEase, headquartered in Livermore, California, with offices in New York, was built on the same technology that their sister company's pay-go workers' comp agency, E-COMP has been using and improving for the past 5 years. Both companies are WBENC certified and are led by CEO Shawn Marie Edgington. Learn more at www.coverease.com.

About Ethos:

Ethos makes it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families with life insurance online, in minutes without any medical exams. Ethos has created the insurance industry's most advanced proprietary technology, eliminating the traditional barriers to life insurance by developing instant and accessible products. Ethos issues billions in coverage each month saving their customers time and money. Ethos is a global company, with offices in Austin, Bangalore, San Francisco, Seattle, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.ethoslife.com.

