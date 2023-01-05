BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor selected for Garmin Unified Cabin™ Demonstration at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) has selected BlackBerry® QNX® technology for its next-generation, Android Automotive-based proof of concept demonstration at CES 2023. Garmin's Unified Cabin™ brings together multiple domains, touchscreens and wireless devices on a single SoC (system on chip).

A designated Tier 1 automotive OEM supplier whose connected in-vehicle solutions are sought after for their compelling design, superior quality and value, Garmin provides infotainment and other vehicle electronics hardware and software to leading manufacturers such as BMW Group, Daimler, Ford, Honda, Toyota, and Geely.

BlackBerry will provide Garmin with the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and QNX® Hypervisor . Garmin chose BlackBerry QNX because of the company's deep expertise and strong track record of providing leading edge embedded software solutions that deliver safety, reliability and security, along with the company's support for Google's latest Android Automotive OS (AAOS) reference implementation (Trout 1.0).

"We are excited to again collaborate with BlackBerry QNX to bring together multiple operating systems onto a single SoC used in Garmin's Unified Cabin," said Craig Puder, vice president of Garmin Automotive OEM engineering. "Our strategic relationship grows stronger as automobile manufacturers seek safe and robust ways to safely run Android Automotive and RTOS simultaneously."

"We're pleased to have been selected by Garmin, a perennial innovator whose products have enabled people to travel with confidence both on and off the road for decades," said Grant Courville, VP, Products and Strategy at BlackBerry QNX. "We have a long history of collaboration with Garmin, and we look forward to helping them drive even more automotive digital cockpit innovation based on our products."

By leveraging the QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor, Garmin's Unified Cabin™ incorporates best-in-class BlackBerry security technologies that safeguard users against system malfunctions, malware and cybersecurity breaches. These provide the necessary technology to power the industry's next generation of products, while also supporting 64-bit ARMv8 computing platforms and Intel x86-64 architecture. ISO 26262 ASIL D certification by TÜV Rheinland also guarantees that OEMs and manufacturers can utilize the QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor to accelerate product launches and develop connected cars with proven safety and reliable performance.

With a pedigree in functional safety, cybersecurity and continuous innovation, BlackBerry QNX provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art foundational software and cybersecurity technologies. BlackBerry QNX technology is used in more than 215 million vehicles including in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree applications, and infotainment systems.

The Garmin Unified Cabin™ with BlackBerry QNX technology will be shown at CES 2023 in the Garmin Booth #3641 in the West Hall.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Garmin and Garmin Automotive OEM

Garmin has revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor recreation industries with innovative GPS-enabled products and technologies for more than 30 years. Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit Garmin.com .

Garmin Automotive OEM has cultivated key relationships with leading automobile manufacturers such as BMW Group, Daimler, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Geely and Yamaha to be the provider of a variety of hardware and software solutions for their vehicles. These range from embedded computing models and infotainment systems that provide a broad range of functionality, to integrated camera solutions, embedded navigation solutions, and precise positioning technology solutions. Garmin Auto OEM solutions support not only the infotainment system in the vehicle, but also key advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality as well. For more information, email our media team , connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit us online at garmin.com/aoem.

