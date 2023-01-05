Bendito Announces the Commencement of Drilling at the Alacrán Project, Sonora, Mexico

RENO, Nev. and TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bendito Resources Inc. ("Bendito", the "Company", or "we") is pleased to announce that drilling at the Alacrán project, located in Sonora, Mexico, is scheduled to commence on Monday, January 9th, 2023. The Company has selected Globexplore Drilling S.A. de C.V. (also located in Sonora, Mexico), to perform an approximate 2,000-meter reverse circulation drilling campaign over the next 6-8 weeks.

Bendito Resources Inc. (PRNewswire)

Mr. John Antwi, President and CEO of Bendito, commented: "The Alacrán epithermal targets present a great opportunity for low-cost, near-surface mineral resource expansion for gold and silver project development." Mr. Antwi continued: "Although the focus of this drilling campaign is to follow up on these known precious metals targets and to demonstrate their growth potential, we will be testing some copper targets as well. We are optimistic that this will put the Company on the path to completing a mineral resource estimate for the precious metals at Alacrán."

Mr. Facundo Cazares, VP Exploration of Bendito, commented: "With this drilling campaign at Alacrán, Bendito is commencing the year with executing the resource expansion plan defined for 2023. This initial Phase 1 of RC drilling will provide additional data on the southern extension of Loma Bonita and Mesa de Plata towards the San Simón target, which exhibit the same style of high-sulfidation alteration assemblages with Au-Ag mineralization. The additional drilling on Gregors will help with the understanding of the copper mineralization and the porphyry-to-epithermal transition interpreted for Alacrán."

The focus of the drilling activities for San Simón include:

Drill along a defined NW-oriented section line that connects Mesa de Plata and Loma Bonita with San Simón, which exhibits the same alteration association and enough stratigraphic exposure that partially shows at least three layers of residual silica that will be drill tested.

Use the historical drilling with mineral -grade intercepts completed in San Simón to hook up the planned drillholes and extend the footprints of mineralization.

Define the connection between Loma Bonita, Mesa de Plata, and San Simón; define the alteration zoning associated with mineralization, the geochemical footprint, and the structural controls; explore for productive/prospective stratigraphic layers of residual silica.

High-resolution short-wave infrared ("SWIR") study to add information to the current 3D alteration model interpreted for the Mesa de Plata and the Loma Bonita resource areas.

Phase 1 drilling program is designed to target geophysical anomalies derived from induced polarization, EM and magnetic helicopter surveys that indicate the presence of sub-horizontal silica layers with steeply dipping and high-grade hydrothermal breccia feeders.

The focus of the drilling activities for Gregors include:

Step out along strike of the current high-grade copper mineralization hosted by a sub-vertical chalcopyrite-rich hydrothermal breccia intercepted in holes GGC-002 and GGC-003, with 30m @ 0.68% copper and 18m @ 0.96% copper, respectively.

Obtain a four-point anchoring for the 3D alteration model (based on a high-resolution SWIR study), to understand the relationship between sericite alteration associated with copper mineralization and advanced argillic alteration associated with precious metals.

Compare results versus the large-scale geophysical anomalies that connect Gregors with Alacrán Hill, representing potential hypogene copper mineralization.

Look for evidence of gold and molybdenum mineralization that is typically associated with copper at the Alacrán Project.

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Mr. David G. Thomas (P. Geo.) of Mine Technical Services ("MTS"), an independent geological consulting company based in Reno, Nevada. Mr. Thomas is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Bendito Resources Inc.

Bendito Resources Inc. is a private mineral resource company formed and led by experienced mining and exploration executives with headquarters in Reno, Nevada, USA and regional offices in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The Company fully-owns a portfolio of diversified mineral projects in Mexico, which includes the Alacrán and Oposura projects, both of which have historically reported mineral resources. The Mexican property portfolio comprises the Company's sole mineral interests. For additional information please visit the Company's website at www.benditoresources.com or contact the Company at the below:

